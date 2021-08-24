Young Dylan's Celina Smith Cast as Annie In Upcoming 'Annie Live'

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe upcoming NBC live production has cast actress Celina Smith in the title role of little orphan Annie, after a nationwide search. At just 12 years old, the young triple threat will take the stage alongside some big A-list names, including Taraji P Henson as Miss Hannigan, Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks, Nicole Scherzinger as Grace and Tituss Burgess as Rooster.

