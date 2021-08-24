Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chickasaw, Floyd by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 13:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chickasaw; Floyd The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Floyd County in north central Iowa Southern Chickasaw County in northeastern Iowa * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 143 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Charles City to near Greene, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Charles City, New Hampton, Nashua, Fredericksburg, Lawler, Ionia, Chickasaw, Bassett, Bradford, Oakwood, Powersville, Republic, Highway 18 And County V 18, Bunns Woods County Park, Highway 18 And County V 56, County Roads B 60 And T 64, Midway, Howards Wood Recreational Area, Boyd and Williamstown. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH