Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 13:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butler The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Butler County in north central Iowa * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 144 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Greene, or 11 miles northeast of Allison, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Butler County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH