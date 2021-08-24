Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

The Broe Group Breaks Ground On 200 Clayton Project

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

DENVER, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Broe Real Estate Group (BREG) has commenced construction of 200 Clayton, a premier Class A commercial office space development. The eight-story mixed use project offers tenants a high traffic location that places them conveniently on the corner of Cherry Creek North's "Main and Main." The location and the project's mix of Institutional quality office and premier retail space has garnered high tenant interest.

"Demand for 200 Clayton has been exceptional,' said BREG CEO Doug Wells. "We break ground today 50% preleased and continue to see very strong tenant interest in the project."

200 Clayton also represents the initial phase of an extended development that ensures that Cherry Creek North continues to house The Broe Group and its affiliate headquarters. A Colorado born company, the multi-billion-dollar rail, real estate and investment company was founded by industrialist Pat Broe and now includes two generations of Broe family leadership.

"Over the past four decades, The Broe Group has grown from one employee to one thousand employees from our Cherry Creek North headquarters, said The Broe Group's Kiki Broe. "200 Clayton plays a key part of our community investment and ensures that Cherry Creek North will continue to be our long-term Colorado home."

The project will house a mix of affiliated and unaffiliated companies and eyes a first quarter 2023 completion.

"The Broe Group has been a great long-term community partner and we are pleased to see their continued investment," said Cherry Creek North President and CEO Nick LeMasters. "200 Clayton is a tremendous addition to Cherry Creek North that will house hundreds of high-quality jobs for generations to come."

About Broe Real Estate GroupBroe Real Estate Group, an affiliate of The Broe Group, acquires, develops and manages commercial real estate assets. Affiliated companies own and manage office and industrial properties, medical office buildings and multi-family communities across the country, including premier assets in many of the most desirable markets. The Broe Group has a 40-year history of value-add real estate investing in Northern Colorado and across the United States. We improve value though the implementation of focused business plans that increase cash flow and create stable income streams. Additional information is available at broerealestate.com .

About The Broe GroupFounded in 1972, The Broe Group is a private, multi-billion-dollar investment group with diversified holdings in real estate, rail, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, water, healthcare and technology throughout 37 North American states and provinces. Its deep operational knowledge derived from owning and operating multi-billion-dollar businesses and the global economic insights gleaned from serving its vast Fortune 500 clientele are strategic differentiators. The Broe Group's entrepreneurial focus enables it to find true value wherever it resides. For more information, visit broe.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-broe-group-breaks-ground-on-200-clayton-project-301361880.html

SOURCE Broe Real Estate Group

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
44K+
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Real Estate Investing#American States#Breg#The Broe Group#The Broe Group#Broerealestate Com#North American#Broe Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Denver, COmilehighcre.com

New Multifamily Project to Break Ground in Central Park Neighborhood

High Street Residential, the multifamily subsidiary of Trammell Crow Company, in partnership with PGIM, has purchased land for the development of Central Park Station Residences. The first phase of the development is a 301-unit, Class A, four-story wood-frame apartment project on three acres of land over two levels of structured parking.
Real EstatePosted by
Benzinga

Walker & Dunlop Acquires Affordable Housing-Focused Alliant Capital For $696M

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE: WD) has acquired Alliant Capital, Ltd. and its affiliates, Alliant Strategic Investments and ADC Communities, for $696 million. What Happened: The privately-held Alliant is the nation’s sixth largest syndicator of low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) and has developed more than 100,000 affordable units serving over 400,000 families.
Broomfield, CODaily Camera

Gogo’s Broomfield office space sells for $59M

The Interlocken business park office building that houses Gogo Inc.’s (Nasdaq: GOGO) business aviation division recently changed hands for $59.1 million. The building encompasses more than 186,000 square feet of Class A office space on about 10 acres. It was built in 2012 by Hines Interests LP as part of...
Real Estatetherealdeal.com

Oak Hill leads $327M bet on suburban office market

Will the pandemic bring new interest to the suburban office market? Oak Hill Advisors believes so. A group led by the alternative investment firm is putting $326.5 million in Workspace Property Trust, a Pennsylvania-based REIT specializing in suburban office properties near Tampa, Phoenix, Philadelphia and Minneapolis, among other markets, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Real Estaterew-online.com

Equity residential partnering with Toll Brothers on $1.9B apartment rental venture

Equity Residential is partnering with Toll Brothers to develop new rental apartment communities in key U.S. markets. The companies announced this morning that they initially intend to focus on acquiring and developing sites in six metro markets where both parties have a significant or growing presence: Atlanta; Austin; Boston; Denver; Orange County/San Diego; and Seattle, as well as in Dallas-Fort Worth, a market that Equity Residential has recently re-entered.
Buffalo Grove, ILrebusinessonline.com

Premier Design + Build Group Breaks Ground on New Corporate Headquarters in Suburban Chicago

BUFFALO GROVE, ILL. — Premier Design + Build Group LLC has broken ground on its new corporate headquarters in Buffalo Grove, a northwest suburb of Chicago. The 50,516-square-foot, two-story project is slated for completion in July 2022. Located at 1305 Busch Parkway, the development will include outdoor workspaces, breakout rooms, huddle spaces, two canopied entrances, two drive-in doors, four dock positions and a full indoor basketball court. Premier says the move is prompted by rapid growth at the design and construction firm. Premier recently sold its previous headquarters building that it’s occupied for seven years in Itasca. The project team includes architect Cornerstone Architects Ltd., structural engineer Swift Structural Design and civil engineer Spaceco Inc.
Pella, IAKCCI.com

Vermeer breaks ground on new distribution center

PELLA, Iowa — Vermeer Manufacturing is growing it's massive Pella headquarters. The company, which manufactures industrial and agricultural machines, broke ground Friday on a 312,000 square foot distribution center. Vermeer said it will add 100 jobs to the area. Last month, the Iowa Economic Development Authority approved more than $2.2...
Randolph, NJrebusinessonline.com

Values Cos. Breaks Ground on Final Phases of Multifamily Project in Randolph, New Jersey

RANDOLPH, N.J. — Developer Value Cos. has broken ground on the final phases of Gateways at Randolph, a rental community in Northern New Jersey. The final phases will deliver 104 two-bedroom residences across four buildings and a 7,000-square-foot leasing office. Upon full completion, Gateways at Randolph will consist of more than 1,000 units, with the newest residences ranging in size from 981 to 1,100 square feet. Communal amenities include a pool, fitness center, playground, volleyball court and grilling areas.
Goodyear, AZyourvalley.net

New build-for-rent community breaks ground in Goodyear

Seattle-based property developer Isola Communities has announced the groundbreaking of its new build-to-rent community in Goodyear. Isola's 230 single-family homes, called Arrebol Vistas, will be built on 27-acres on the corner of South Cotton Lane and West Elwood Street. The community will have studios, one- and two-bedroom homes ranging in size from 568 to 1,082 square feet.
Raleigh, NCrebusinessonline.com

Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 365,000 SF Mixed-Use Project in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A joint venture between Trammell Crow Co., High Street Residential, AECOM-Canyon Partners and HM Partners has broken ground on 400H, a 365,000-square-foot mixed-use development in Raleigh. Vancouver-based QuadReal Property Group provided an undisclosed amount of financing for the development. The 20-story tower, designed by Gensler, will include...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

AFC Gamma Lends BeLeaf Medical $23M To Help Co. Expand Missouri Market

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) announced Tuesday that it has provided a credit facility of $23 million to BeLeaf Medical, LLC, a single-state Missouri operator. The credit facility is designed to provide BeLeaf with the capital necessary to expand its three Missouri cultivation facilities in Lakefront, Jonesburg and Cherokee, as well as purchase the Jonesburg cultivation facility. The Company has nearly completed construction on ~25,000 square feet of canopy between its locations and plans to add an additional ~16,000 square feet.
Health ServicesPosted by
Bisnow

Texas Medical Center Breaks Ground On Flagship TMC3 Life Sciences Project

The Texas Medical Center has broken ground on its landmark 37-acre TMC3 life sciences campus, a $1.8B project aimed at positioning Houston as a life sciences leader. TMC officials announced early Tuesday that construction has kicked off on Phase 1 of the project, which includes 950K SF of research space and will be anchored by a 700K SF building developed by Boston-based Beacon Capital Partners and strategic partner Braidwell, an investment firm focused on life sciences.
Michigan Staterejournals.com

Friedman Real Estate closes 2,565-square-foot office lease in Michigan

Friedman Real Estate recently leased the ±2,565-square-foot office space at the Advance Office Building in Southfield, Michigan. Help at Home of Michigan, LLC is a national provider of care and support solutions. Friedman’s Steve Eisenshtadt advised the landlord while Andrew Bower represented the tenant in the transaction.
Real Estaterealtynewsreport.com

New Owner Announces News at Major Skyscraper

HOUSTON -(Realty News Report) – Only weeks after being sold, a skyscraper near the River Oaks District has secured a huge tenant. Weaver and Tidwell, L.L.P, a national accounting firm, has leased over 60,000 SF at the 28-story office building, which is named Five Post Oak Park. The tower is...
Real EstateCommercial Observer

Silver Tree Scores $62M Loan for Fort Lauderdale Retirement Community

Silver Tree Residential scored a $62.1 million refinancing loan for a large, Fort Lauderdale retirement community from Grandbridge Real Estate Capital, property records show. Gateway Terrace Senior Apartments, situated at 1943 NE 6th Court, is located in the Victoria Park residential neighborhood along the Rio Barcelona Canal, less than two miles north of Las Olas Boulevard, the city’s main road. Constructed in 1958, the 257-unit apartment complex holds 13 buildings, spanning 168,870 square feet.
Detroit, MIdeadlinedetroit.com

Fisher Building goes up for sale as its majority owner cracks up

Another of Detroit's most-recognizable skyline features just pounded a For Sale sign into the lawn: The Fisher Building. Crain's Detroit Business reports the woes of its majority owner, HFZ Capital Group of New York City, appears to be driving the sale, although a minority partner, The Platform LLC, did not confirm that. HFZ Capital is facing foreclosure on at least one condo project in New York City, and cash from a Fisher Building sale would improve its financial position.

Comments / 0

Community Policy