The Broe Group Breaks Ground On 200 Clayton Project

DENVER, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Broe Real Estate Group (BREG) has commenced construction of 200 Clayton, a premier Class A commercial office space development. The eight-story mixed use project offers tenants a high traffic location that places them conveniently on the corner of Cherry Creek North's "Main and Main." The location and the project's mix of Institutional quality office and premier retail space has garnered high tenant interest.

"Demand for 200 Clayton has been exceptional,' said BREG CEO Doug Wells. "We break ground today 50% preleased and continue to see very strong tenant interest in the project."

200 Clayton also represents the initial phase of an extended development that ensures that Cherry Creek North continues to house The Broe Group and its affiliate headquarters. A Colorado born company, the multi-billion-dollar rail, real estate and investment company was founded by industrialist Pat Broe and now includes two generations of Broe family leadership.

"Over the past four decades, The Broe Group has grown from one employee to one thousand employees from our Cherry Creek North headquarters, said The Broe Group's Kiki Broe. "200 Clayton plays a key part of our community investment and ensures that Cherry Creek North will continue to be our long-term Colorado home."

The project will house a mix of affiliated and unaffiliated companies and eyes a first quarter 2023 completion.

"The Broe Group has been a great long-term community partner and we are pleased to see their continued investment," said Cherry Creek North President and CEO Nick LeMasters. "200 Clayton is a tremendous addition to Cherry Creek North that will house hundreds of high-quality jobs for generations to come."

About Broe Real Estate GroupBroe Real Estate Group, an affiliate of The Broe Group, acquires, develops and manages commercial real estate assets. Affiliated companies own and manage office and industrial properties, medical office buildings and multi-family communities across the country, including premier assets in many of the most desirable markets. The Broe Group has a 40-year history of value-add real estate investing in Northern Colorado and across the United States. We improve value though the implementation of focused business plans that increase cash flow and create stable income streams. Additional information is available at broerealestate.com .

About The Broe GroupFounded in 1972, The Broe Group is a private, multi-billion-dollar investment group with diversified holdings in real estate, rail, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, water, healthcare and technology throughout 37 North American states and provinces. Its deep operational knowledge derived from owning and operating multi-billion-dollar businesses and the global economic insights gleaned from serving its vast Fortune 500 clientele are strategic differentiators. The Broe Group's entrepreneurial focus enables it to find true value wherever it resides. For more information, visit broe.com.

