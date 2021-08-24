Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Toxic Water Contamination Victims & Veterans Groups Call On Congress To Urgently Pass The Camp Lejeune Justice Act Of 2021

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, N.C., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lejeune Justice group today announced a coalition of 12 leading Veterans Service Organizations (VSOs) and victims impacted by toxic water contamination who are demanding Congressional action. In a letter sent to the U.S. House Armed Services Committee, the group called on Congress to pass the Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2021 (H.R. 2192) immediately to provide relief for hundreds of thousands of victims.

"This legislation is a long overdue step to give those impacted by water contamination at Camp Lejeune their day in court," said Stephen Patterson, the executive director of the Veterans Education Project. "For too long, Veterans who served our country bravely have suffered from the devastating impacts of toxic water. We are encouraged to see military base clean-up legislation this Congress, but what about taking care of the victims who are left behind?"

If passed, the Camp Lejeune Justice Act would allow any servicemember, family member, veteran, or civilian who consumed or bathed in the water at Camp Lejeune between August 1953 and December 1987 the right to file a claim for damages. This has historically been impossible due to restrictions that have been in place by a narrowly defined statute of repose in North Carolina.

"The Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2021 will finally bring relief and justice to the veterans and their families living in North Carolina. It was after these veterans and their families were exposed to hazardous chemicals that the North Carolina legislature set a 10-year span for claims, creating a legal impossibility for these victims. By the time veterans and their families realized they had to seek legal redress for injuries, the time to file for redress had long passed," the letter said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), approximately 254,000 impacted individuals have registered their Camp Lejeune cases with the federal government. A majority of these victims are now concentrated in North Carolina, Florida, and California.

Thousands of victims continue to suffer from disease, illness, and cancers including bladder, breast, leukemia, lymphoma, kidney, liver, prostate and others. The number of birth defects and deaths amongst babies and children due to toxic water contamination is astoundingly high. One of the most egregious cases was the death of 9-year-old Janey Ensminger.

The letter released today said, "…the Janey Ensminger Act of 2012 authorized medical care for military and family members who lived at Camp Lejeune and developed conditions tied to the base's water contamination," but that there are still "barriers in place that prevent the victims of Camp Lejeune's contamination from achieving judicial relief in North Carolina."

The supporting organizations include the Military Chaplains Association; the Naval Enlisted Reserve Association; the Fleet Reserve Association; the Vietnam Veterans of America; AMVETS; the U.S. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officers Association and Enlisted Association; the Blinded Veterans Association; the Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America; the Non-Commissioned Officers Association; the Jewish War Veterans of the USA; the Veterans Education Project; and the Special Operations Association of America.

The Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2021 has more than 50 co-sponsors and has been referred to the U.S. House Judiciary Committee for action. For more information on how to get involved in the Lejeune Justice effort, visit www.lejeune-justice.org.

About Lejeune Justice:

Lejeune Justice is a group of civilians, military families, veterans, and advocates who are fighting for justice on behalf of toxic water contamination victims who lived and/or worked at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina from 1953 through 1987. The Veterans Administration (VA) has confirmed that toxic water consumed by base residents and workers led to illness, disease and ultimately death in several thousands of people; dangerous levels of solvents such as trichloroethylene (TCE) and tetrachloroethylene (PCE) persisted for decades at the base.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toxic-water-contamination-victims--veterans-groups-call-on-congress-to-urgently-pass-the-camp-lejeune-justice-act-of-2021-301361894.html

SOURCE Lejeune Justice

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
44K+
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
California State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Contamination#Cdc#Legislature#Lejeune Justice#Congressional#H R 2192#Cdc#Amvets#The U S Coast Guard#Enlisted Association#Tce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Iraq
Related
Columbia, SCabccolumbia.com

AG Wilson joins group seeking to prevent the Biden administration from enforcing unlawful interpretations of new antidiscrimination laws

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says he is joining a group of 19 other states in a lawsuit in the Eastern District of Tennessee seeking to prevent the Biden administration from enforcing unlawful interpretations of new federal antidiscrimination laws regarding transgender athletes competing in women’s sports.
Camp Lejeune, NCcarolinacoastonline.com

Camp Lejeune deploys forces to assist Afghan refugee effort in Quantico

CAMP LEJEUNE — A task force of more than 700 U.S. Marines and sailors from II Marine Expeditionary Force will deploy from North Carolina to Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., this week in support of Operation Allies Refuge, a mission to provide vulnerable Afghans with temporary housing, sustainment and support within the United States.
Congress & CourtsDaily Review & Sunday Review

Once unhoused herself, congresswoman's protest forces White House to extend eviction ban

Renters in the United States have had limited protection from eviction during the COVID-19 pandemic through a combination of federal law passed by Congress in emergency relief bills, and through emergency eviction moratoria declared by the Centers for Disease Control. This patchwork of protections collapsed on Saturday, as House members fled the U.S. Capitol, heading to their homes to begin their long August recess. Most members, that is. Congresswoman Cori Bush of Missouri wasn’t going anywhere. As a formerly unhoused single mother herself, she decided to protest the expiration of the latest eviction moratorium by camping out on the Capitol steps. She was joined by other House progressives including Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, along with scores of supporters.
Congress & Courtscounton2.com

Congressman Clyburn on evictions: More time needed to disburse repressed rental assistance funds to almost 8 million Americans in need

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – US Representative James E. Clyburn (D-SC) says in a public statement that “some states [need] more time to deliver federal rental assistance funds.” He explains the Biden Administration should extend the CDC eviction moratorium into October since almost $43 billion in rental assistance has not been disbursed to renters yet.
Immigrationnewjerseynewsnetwork.com

Task Force Created by Governor Murphy to Help Afghan Refugees in NJ

Governor Murphy created a Task Force to help with the Afghanistan Refugees that will report directly to the Governor. “As Afghan refugees arrive at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, we must act to ensure that the state is prepared to adequately receive and assist these individuals that courageously assisted our country in the War on Terror,” said Governor Murphy.
Militarycitizensjournal.us

Uniformed U.S. Soldier Threatens Americans’ Lives If They Don’t Obey

An American soldier, in uniform, is on video threatening the lives of Americans if they don’t obey her. Under certain circumstances. The threat comes from Army Sgt. Cindy Bronson, who reportedly was responding to comments about martial law. That scenario periodically is raised by “woke” leftists who are intent on...
Congress & CourtsAugusta Free Press

McEachin, Clyburn call for Fort Lee to be renamed

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Congressman A. Donald McEachin (D-VA-04) and Majority Whip James E. Clyburn (D-SC-06) are urging the Department of Defense to rename Fort Lee in Central Virginia after Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg. This recommendation follows an independent commission organized by the members that...
Militaryverticalmag.com

New Marine One for U.S. president ‘ready today’

Estimated reading time 4 minutes, 23 seconds. U.S. President Joe Biden is just months away from taking his first ride in the new VH-92 presidential helicopter, which when he steps aboard will become the first new “Marine One” in more than 40 years. All the necessary pieces are in place...

Comments / 0

Community Policy