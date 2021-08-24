Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

Chill Pill Now Offers THC-A Gelcaps

PHOENIX, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Desert Medical Campus in Payson, Arizona, is proud to announce that its Chill Pill brand of cannabis gel caps now offers a THC-A variety.

Unlike THC, THC-A does not cause psychotropic effects. It is referred to as the precursor to THC and is ideal for those who need symptom relief without the high.

THC-A is non-intoxicating and is less likely to cause drowsiness. Of course, first time users are advised to go low and slow. You can expect a THC-A gelcap to take effect in about 20 minutes and last about 2-4 hours.

Ongoing research into the benefits of THC-A has produced very promising results. Initial studies find that this component of cannabis may prove beneficial for a number of conditions.

So if you're searching to find natural solutions to support your body — whether it's after a long and stressful day, or to enhance recovery, or to help with specific aliments, THC-A may be the perfect option for you.

As with any cannabis product, it is important to seek quality sources. Chill Pills are whole-plant products containing a full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes, so you get the full synergistic benefits of the cannabis plant. Chill Pills also offers a Certificate of Analysis for each product upon request.

"Our Chill Pill Collection offers Arizonans a way to get natural cannabinoids, specially blended for a variety of needs," explained Pam Donner, COO of Desert Medical Campus. "Our exclusive formulations utilize the finest raw materials, and offer a consistent way to get the most out of life."

The Chill Pill Collection was recently nominated as one of the Best Edibles in Arizona. The brand was selected by Phoenix New Times, and voting is now open to the public.

To vote, visit www.bestofphoenix2021.com and navigate to the "CANNABIS & MORE" page. Scroll to " Best Edibles" and click on Chill Pill, and submit.

The public can vote once per day, per email address. Voting is open now through September 12.

For more information on where to find Chill Pills, visit: bit.ly/ChillPillLocator

Media ContactInnovation Agency info@inov8.us

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chill-pill-now-offers-thc-a-gelcaps-301361897.html

SOURCE Desert Medical Campus

Take with a full glass of water. Chances are good you've read this instruction on the side of a pill bottle or a medication package insert. Now, the findings of a new study emphasize how important it is to do just what the indications on your medicine suggest—because when the drug makers specify water, that's precisely what they mean.

