Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

ATP Secures Significant Growth Investment From Accel-KKR

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

MENLO PARK, Calif. and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATP, a leading provider of aviation software solutions and information services, today announced that it has secured a significant growth investment from Accel-KKR, a global technology-focused private equity firm. This transaction follows Accel-KKR's initial investment in ATP in mid-2020 in partnership with existing investor ParkerGale Capital. The new investment will fuel continued market expansion for ATP and Flightdocs by accelerating go-to-market and M&A strategies in pursuit of the company's vision of becoming the market leader in aviation information and workflow software solutions serving every segment of aviation.

ATP is the source for aircraft technical publications and real-time regulatory information, and the leading provider of maintenance, operations, inventory, repetitive defect analysis, and troubleshooting software. The company's applications help reduce operating costs, improve aircraft reliability, and supports technical knowledge sharing and collaboration.

"Since AKKR's initial investment in the company, we have seen up-close the sizable opportunities for ATP together with Flightdocs, and for the aviation software industry at large," said Dean Jacobson, Managing Director of Accel-KKR. "Despite the changes in air travel brought on by the pandemic, flight maintenance and safety remain paramount to our customers. Our new investment today represents a strong continued vote of confidence in ATP, and in the exciting opportunities that lie ahead for the aviation software industry at large."

"In our 50 years, we have a singular mission to make aviation safer and more reliable through innovative maintenance and diagnostic solutions, and today, ATP is the industry gold standard for innovation, reliability and quality in the aviation industry," said Rick Noble, CEO of ATP. "Now with the additional investment and resources from Accel-KKR, along with the continued support from ParkerGale, the company is ready to write its next chapter, which is to harness its product leadership for accelerated growth."

Accel-KKR initially partnered with ATP in June 2020 when the firm invested alongside ParkerGale, a technology-focused buyout fund based in Chicago, in backing ATP's acquisition of Flightdocs. ParkerGale acquired ATP from its founder in 2015 and subsequently added on CaseBank Technologies in 2016.

"We have worked closely with ATP over the last six years to build a product-driven, customer-first software leader, and this investment from Accel-KKR validates our team's hard work and market vision," said Devin Mathews, ParkerGale co-founder and ATP Board member. "We are excited about our continued partnership with ATP and Accel-KKR in this next stage of growth for the Company."

About ATP:ATP is the leading provider of aviation software and information services. Our innovative product lines, including Flightdocs, Aviation Hub, ChronicX, and SpotLight, reduce operating costs, improve aircraft reliability, and support technical knowledge sharing and collaboration in all aviation and aerospace industry sectors.

The products and services of ATP support more than 75,000 aircraft maintenance professionals worldwide. As a global company, ATP has more than 7,500 customers in 137 countries and partnerships with over 90 OEMs. For more information, visit atp.com.

About ParkerGale:ParkerGale Capital is a small private equity firm based in Chicago that buys profitable, founder-owned technology companies and corporate carve-outs where the firm's operating resources can have a meaningful impact on the outcome. ParkerGale also hosts the private equity industry's only podcast, the PEFunCast with almost a million downloads. Please visit www.parkergale.com to learn more.

About Accel-KKR:Accel-KKR is a technology-focused investment firm with over $10 billion in capital commitments. The firm focuses on software and tech-enabled businesses, well-positioned for topline and bottom-line growth. At the core of Accel-KKR's investment strategy is a commitment to developing strong partnerships with the management teams of its portfolio companies and a focus on building value alongside management by leveraging the significant resources available through the Accel-KKR network. Accel-KKR focuses on middle-market companies and provides a broad range of capital solutions including buyout capital, minority-growth investments, and credit alternatives. Accel-KKR also invests across a wide range of transaction types including private company recapitalizations, divisional carve-outs and going-private transactions. In 2019 and 2020, Inc. named Accel-KKR to "PE 50 - The Best Private Equity Firms for Entrepreneurs", its annual list of founder-friendly private equity firms. Accel-KKR is headquartered in Menlo Park with offices in Atlanta and London. Visit accel-kkr.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Todd Fogarty Kekst CNC todd.fogarty@kekstcnc.com 212-521-4854

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atp-secures-significant-growth-investment-from-accel-kkr-301361694.html

SOURCE Accel-KKR

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
44K+
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Accel Kkr#Software Industry#Accel Kkr#Parkergale Capital#M A#Casebank Technologies#Parkergale Co Founder#Atp Board#Company#Spotlight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Software
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Global FinTech Leader Veritran Announces Strategic Growth Investment From Trivest Partners

Veritran reaches $225 million valuation with strategic investment from Trivest Partners. CORAL GABLES, Fla., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritran, Inc. ("Veritran" or the "Company"), a leading global FinTech Low-Code Platform provider, announced today a strategic growth investment from Miami-based Trivest Partners LP ("Trivest"), one of the leading U.S. private equity firms with over $2.4 billion of assets under management. With this investment the Company reaches a $225 million valuation, starting its path to become the next FinTech unicorn.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Global Millennial Capital, An Emerging Data Driven Venture Capital Fund Completes Its Sixth Investment In USA, By Partnering With Rocket Dollar

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Millennial Capital, a Middle East-based venture fund investing in global markets, completes its sixth investment with a new allocation towards the fintech vertical by announcing its partnership with Rocket Dollar. Global Millennial is the first data driven investor to use artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technology to revamp the long-standing traditional investment evaluation and decision-making process.
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Sezzle accelerates growth with $30M investment from Discover credit services

Sezzle, the Minneapolis-based financial technology company that developed a buy-now, pay-later platform, has added another big-name brand to its list of partners. Sezzle recently secured a $30 million investment from credit card and payment services company Discover. That capital will be applied to Sezzle's expansion and marketing, while the partnership gives Sezzle the benefits of distribution with one of largest card issuers in the U.S.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Accel-KKR Credit Partners Provides Growth Financing For Trax

MENLO PARK, Calif. and DALLAS, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accel-KKR Credit Partners today announced that it has provided debt financing to support the next stage of growth for Trax Technologies, the leading global transportation spend management and payments company serving global shippers with sophisticated logistics ecosystems. Accel-KKR Credit Partners is a credit fund managed by Accel-KKR, a leading global software-focused investment firm headquartered in Silicon Valley.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Flora Growth Invests In Hoshi Aiming To Reach Important European Markets Faster

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) revealed Tuesday it has closed the previously announced €2 million ($2.35 million) investment in Hoshi International Inc. while also increasing its fully-diluted ownership in Hoshi through a securities swap. Hoshi is a European-focused, fully integrated medical cannabis company led by a team of renowned cannabis entrepreneurs.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Wealth Enhancement Group Welcomes Equity Investment From Onex To Drive Next Stage Of Growth

MINNEAPOLIS and TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement Group (WEG), an independent wealth management firm with nearly $40.2 billion in client assets*, and Onex Corporation (TSX: ONEX), an investment firm and asset manager, today announced a new equity investment from Onex Partners V and certain Onex co-investors, including Onex Corporation (together "Onex"), to help drive WEG's next stage of organic growth and M&A expansion. Upon completion of the transaction, expected later this year, Onex will join WEG's current institutional shareholder, TA Associates (TA), as equal capital partners. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Captura Biopharma Secures $50 Million Investment Commitment From GEM As Company Seeks To Go Public In Coming Months

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Captura Biopharma -- Captura announced that it has signed an agreement with GEM Global Yield LLC SCS ("GEM"), the Luxembourg-based private alternative investment group providing Captura with a Share Subscription Facility of up to $50 Million over a 36-month term following a public listing of Captura's common stock. Captura Biopharma will control the timing and maximum amount of drawdowns under this facility and has no minimum drawdown obligation.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Workrise Makes Significant Investment In Northern Ireland To Continue Growing Tech Operations

AUSTIN, Texas and BELFAST, Northern Ireland, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Workrise, the leading workforce management platform for the skilled trades, announces new initiatives in Northern Ireland that will create 153 jobs locally and support the company's continued growth. Workrise is establishing a technology engineering center in Belfast. The jobs will be added over the next four years with an initial focus on establishing the engineering team.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

GoDocs Attracts Investment From M33 Growth And Adds Industry Veteran Steve Butler As CEO

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDocs, the leading provider of web-based legal document generation solutions for commercial lending, announced today that it has secured a growth investment from M33 Growth , a Boston-based venture and growth-stage investment firm. The company also announced the hiring of Steve Butler as CEO to lead the company alongside GoDocs' founder and President, Gary Highland.
Businessaithority.com

Hightower Makes Strategic Investment in Investment Security Group

Hightower announced it has made a strategic investment in Investment Security Group, Inc., a Denver-based wealth management firm with $800 million in assets under management. As part of Hightower, Investment Security Group will leverage the firm’s business acceleration services, infrastructure and middle- and back-office services to drive growth. Founded in...
Real Estateirei.com

KKR launches net-lease investment platform Strategic Lease Partners

KKR has formed Strategic Lease Partners (SLP), a new platform to invest in a diversified portfolio of triple-net lease (NNN) real estate. KKR’s investment, primarily from its credit and real estate funds, will position the platform to acquire more than $3 billion in assets. Veteran net-lease investors Andrés Dallal and Joseph Mastrocola will join SLP as partners, working with KKR’s real estate, credit and capital markets teams to acquire NNN properties and deliver sale-leaseback solutions to corporate tenants.
Technologyaithority.com

Uptime.com Announces Significant Product, Growth and Organizational Milestones in First Half of 2021

The Website Downtime Monitoring Company Reports Accelerating Growth and Thousands of New Users of Its Software. Uptime.com, a leading website performance monitoring tool, announces a breakthrough first half of 2021 after achieving key milestones in revenue, customer acquisition and organizational growth. Currently, the company is on pace to achieve between 50% and 100% year-over-year revenue growth for 2021.
BusinessPosted by
Variety

Fox Corp. Makes Significant Investment in Eluvio, a Blockchain Media Startup

Fox Corp. announced a strategic investment in Eluvio, giving it a minority stake in the startup whose platform is designed to distribute and monetize premium content using blockchain to verify ownership and provide access control. As part of the investment, the companies also announced that Eluvio will provide the underlying tech platform for Blockchain Creative Labs, the recently launched nonfungible token (NFT) business and creative unit from Fox Entertainment and its Bento Box Entertainment animation studio. The companies said Fox Corp’s investment gives Eluvio a valuation of $100 million (but they didn’t disclose the dollar figure of the media company’s funding, which...
Greenville, SCupstatebusinessjournal.com

SCRA invests $250K in cybersecurity startup Hook Security

South Carolina Research Authority announced Aug. 24 its affiliate, SC Launch Inc. invested $250,000 in Hook Security, a cybersecurity training provider based in Greenville. “We’ve developed an entertaining way to offer training for something that is very serious,” said Hook Security CEO Zachary Eikenberry. “The uniqueness of our platform is why we are a growing business. We offer services including phishing tests, security awareness training, compliance training, and PsySec, our psychological approach to training. Having trusted partners like the SCRA and SC Launch Inc. teams is also a big part of our continued success. They believed in what we were trying to do from the first time we shared our vision with them.”
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

C3, The Fastest-Growing Global Food Tech Platform, Secures $10 Million In Strategic Investment From Private Equity Investment Firm TriArtisan Capital Advisors

MIAMI, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- C 3 (Creating Culinary Communities), the fastest-growing global food tech platform founded by Sam Nazarian, today announced a $10 million strategic investment from TriArtisan Capital Advisors and its investors, whose portfolio include leading brands like TGI Fridays, PF Chang's and Hooters. TriArtisan's investment is part of an $80 million in Series B funding that C3 secured this past month and co-led by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and REEF Technology with participation from Egon Durban and Greg Mondre, managing partners and co-CEOs of Silver Lake Partners.
Marketsworldpropertyjournal.com

Asia Pacific Commercial Investment Activity Up Significantly Mid-Year

Far Exceeding Original Market Expectations in Early 2021. According to CBRE's Asia Pacific Real Estate Market Outlook report, Asia Pacific's commercial real estate markets will continue to recover in the second half of 2021, with investment activity picking up significantly, regional retail rents stabilizing in 2022, and office leasing demand gradually improving.
Businesschatsports.com

FaZe Clan secures investment from Cox Enterprises

North American esports organisation Faze Clan has announced a strategic investment from media conglomerate Cox Enterprises. According to the release, the investment deepens the existing partnership between the two entities. Financial terms of the investment were not disclosed. Lee Trink, CEO of FaZe Clan, spoke on the announcement in a...
BusinessAmerican Banker

Goldman Sachs buying Dutch money manager for $1.9 billion

Goldman Sachs Group agreed to buy the asset-management arm of the Dutch insurer NN Group NV as the bank grabs a toehold in the fast-growing sustainable-investing industry and boosts its European ties. The U.S. lender will pay about 1.6 billion euros ($1.9 billion) for NN Investment Partners, according to a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy