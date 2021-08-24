Cancel
Rest And Relax With Water Therapy At 180 Float Spa In North Carolina

By Robin Jarvis
Suffering from sore muscles, sleep deprivation, nagging stress, or perhaps even anxiety? While conventional medicine is one route to choose to recovery, there’s a new spa in North Carolina offering alternative therapies designed to help all of the above.

It's called the 180 Float Spa.. and yes, it's just like it sounds - and better!

The crown jewels of this spa that opened in 2021 in Boone, are the float pods.

The spa has several different styles of pods (never a dull moment here...), each steeped to a perfect 93.5 degrees, so not too hot and definitely not cold.

The water is spiked with epsom salt and each pod is both light and sound proof, making the experience very therapeutic and stress relieving.

All you'll do here is simply lie back and the water will do the rest. The magnesium in the epsom salt creates a sense of weightlessness and you'll instantly feel the worries of the day melt away.

Those who've tried the newly available therapy rave about how relaxing it is and love that the customer can control everything from the available light in the spa to the music level.

Floating has been known to improve sleep, reduce levels of anxiety and stress, and athletes have found their muscles recover faster with float therapy.

Other services offered at this locally owned and operated spa include an infrared sauna and massage.

Some people start with a therapy they are more familiar with, such as a massage, and then add on a float session right after.

You can see the full menu of services and combo packages offered by visiting the official website for 180 Float Spa, here .

The many health benefits of float therapy are worth venturing into something new at this new spa found in Boone, North Carolina. Have you ever tried float therapy? What’d you think?

For another way to pamper yourself while you’re over in Boone at the 180 Float Spa, try the delicious, home-style food at the Daniel Boone Inn Restaurant !

The post Rest And Relax With Water Therapy At 180 Float Spa In North Carolina appeared first on Only In Your State .

