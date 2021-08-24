Cancel
June 19 Museum Announces Plans To Bring World-Class Juneteenth Travel Destination To Galveston, Texas

WASHINGTON, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The June 19 Museum, Inc has agreed to acquire The Custom House from DSW Homes to establish a boutique museum dedicated to Juneteenth. The company is transforming The 1861 Customs House historic site into "The Customs House - Juneteenth Museum." This new center will feature a boutique hotel, restaurant, and educational activities that support the national celebration of Juneteenth. It will also be an "experiential museum" that will use virtual and augmented reality to celebrate global diversity and inclusion through the stories and historical significance of Juneteenth.

Historians recognize the Galveston Texas site as the Birthplace of Juneteenth, where on June 19, 1865, U.S. Major General Gordon Granger announced the enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation, released two years prior. The emancipation of slavery in Galveston ended that practice, giving birth to the Juneteenth Holiday.

The "Customs House - Juneteenth Museum" is scheduled to open in time for the 2022 Juneteenth celebration. The museum's location will be in the commercial center of downtown Galveston and a short walk from the historic Strand area, which features retail shops, restaurants, and other places of interest.

The project plan has gained widespread support from the local community, including the Mayor's Office, The Old Central Cultural Center, Baptist Ministers' Association of Galveston, Galveston County Commissioners Office, and UTMB Health Government Relations.

There is a growing audience of travelers and guests with an interest and passion for the history of Juneteenth. We believe that promoting the history of Galveston and the founding of Juneteenth serves not only a public good in promoting education and learning about this consequential and transformational time in U.S. history.

About June 19 Museum Inc.

June 19 Museum, Inc. develops world-class tourist destinations dedicated to the Juneteenth Holiday. The Customs House Juneteenth Museum will feature world-class exhibits, a boutique hotel, a restaurant, and a learning center to support the Galveston, Texas community. Learn more about June 19 Museum Inc at https://june19museum.com

Media contact:

Mark Judson 703-232-7111

Kevin Jackson 877-836-0490

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/june-19-museum-announces-plans-to-bring-world-class-juneteenth-travel-destination-to-galveston-texas-301361813.html

SOURCE June 19 Museum, Inc.

