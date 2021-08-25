Celebration K-8 shutting down for the rest of the week due to COVID-19

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla — The Osceola County School district announced it will close Celebration K-8 for the remainder of the week and move all faculty and students to digital learning through Aug. 27, face-to-face learning will continue on Aug. 30.

The district released details that “The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted multiple students, teachers, and staff.”

Students and staff that may have come into close contact with a COVID-19 positive case are being contacted directly.

The district asks that students who are able to use personal computers, do so while the school is closed but laptops and hot spots would be made available.

Parents of students who need a laptop or a hot spot are asked to fill out a borrower’s form on Remind, the school’s website, by today at 7:00 p.m. or tomorrow during the school day.

Parents and students needing help with internet issues are asked to contact the district’s Digital Learning Support Hotline at 407-870-4037.

The school will also provide breakfast and lunch for the remainder of the week through curbside pick-up from 10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at the school in a drive-thru setting.

Please bring your student’s school ID with name and ID number to pick up meals.

Cox Media Group