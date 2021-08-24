Montana Indigenous Persons Concerns Receiving National Attention

As of June 17th, there were 189 active missing persons cases in Montana and of those, 60 or 32% were listed as Indigenous though Indigenous people account for 6.7% of the state’s population. 21 of the 60 missing Indigenous people had been missing for more than one year. Friday evening, an NBC Dateline one-hour special will premiere on the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women epidemic, which will include an interview with Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.