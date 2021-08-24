Cancel
Moore Kuehn Encourages SAFM, ANAT, SIC, And XENT Investors To Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

Sanderson Farms has agreed to merge with Cargill. Under the proposed transaction, Sanderson Farms shareholders will receive $203.00 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether Sanderson Farms' board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

American National Group has agreed to merge with Brookfield Reinsurance. Under the proposed transaction, American National Group shareholders will receive $190.00 in cash per share.

Select Interior Concepts has agreed to merge with Sun Capital. Under the proposed transaction, Select Interior Concepts shareholders will receive $14.50 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether Select Interior Concepts' board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

Intersect ENT has agreed to merge with Medtronic. Under the proposed transaction, Intersect ENT shareholders will receive $28.25 in cash per share.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:Moore Kuehn, PLLC Justin Kuehn, Esq.30 Wall Street, 8 th Floor New York, New York 10005 jkuehn@moorekuehn.com(212) 709-8245

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moore-kuehn-encourages-safm-anat-sic-and-xent-investors-to-contact-law-firm-301361800.html

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC

