Iowa Hawkeyes Now Part Of Big Ten, ACC, And Pac-12 Alliance
There is now a super alliance in college football. On Tuesday, the Big Ten, ACC (Atlantic Coast Conference), and Pac-12 announced that they have formed an alliance bringing 41 institutions together for a new approach surrounding the evolution of college athletics and scheduling. Because the Iowa Hawkeyes are part of the Big Ten, they will be joining this new alliance and we could see matchups that feature the Hawkeyes that we've never seen before.irock935.com
