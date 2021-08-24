Expanding Affordable Housing Goes Beyond Just Building More
(INDIANAPOLIS) – Legislators are discussing ways to increase the supply of affordable housing in Indiana. But it’s not as simple as just building more. Builders and housing advocates told a legislative study committee cities need to take a fresh look at zoning laws. Jeff Kingsbury with the Indianapolis real estate company Greenstreet says zoning ordinances allowing only single-family housing make it hard to create walkable, mixed-use developments for people with limited incomes.www.wibc.com
Comments / 0