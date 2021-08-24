Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

Expanding Affordable Housing Goes Beyond Just Building More

By Eric Berman
WIBC.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(INDIANAPOLIS) – Legislators are discussing ways to increase the supply of affordable housing in Indiana. But it’s not as simple as just building more. Builders and housing advocates told a legislative study committee cities need to take a fresh look at zoning laws. Jeff Kingsbury with the Indianapolis real estate company Greenstreet says zoning ordinances allowing only single-family housing make it hard to create walkable, mixed-use developments for people with limited incomes.

www.wibc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Real Estate
Local
Indiana Education
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
City
Decatur, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Business
Indianapolis, IN
Education
City
Attica, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Low Income Housing#Real Estate Company#Greenstreet#Biggs Group#The Housing Resource Hub
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Texas Legislature sends sweeping GOP voting bill to governor

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The GOP-controlled Texas Legislature passed a broad overhaul of the state’s election laws Tuesday, tightening already strict voting rules and dealing a bruising defeat to Democrats who waged a monthslong fight over what they argued was a brazen attempt to disenfranchise minorities and other Democratic-leaning voters.
South Lake Tahoe, CAPosted by
The Associated Press

As fire nears, some Lake Tahoe residents buck order to flee

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — While most of his neighbors fled South Lake Tahoe as a major wildfire charged closer to town, Tod Johnson stayed put. The 66-year-old retiree swept up pine needles from the yard and roof of his home Tuesday after spending the night keeping an eye on reports of the advancing flames. The police knew he was there, but told him that when he leaves, he can’t come back until it’s safe.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
Texas StateCNN

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect after Supreme Court inaction

(CNN) — A controversial Texas law that bars abortions at six weeks went into effect early Wednesday morning after the Supreme Court and a federal appeals court failed to rule on pending emergency requests brought by abortion providers. The lack of judicial intervention means that the law -- which is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy