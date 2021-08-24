Cancel
Advanced Container Technologies Now Offers "Easy Leafy Green" Fertilizer From GP Solutions

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

CORONA, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Container Technologies, Inc (Ticker: ACTX), announced that it is now offering EASY LEAFY GREEN fertilizer from GP Solutions. The innovative formula was designed for hydroponic crops and is ideal for growing robust leafy greens and herbs.

EASY LEAFY GREEN is a 1-Step, pH stable, complete nutrient grow solution for gardening. It will achieve a pH level within the optimal range, and provide plants with all 12 essential macro and micro nutrients.

The unique fertilizer is suitable for all water culture systems and soilless mediums.

EASY LEAFY GREENis pesticide & animal waste free. This is very important with the proliferation of cross contamination, food recalls, and bacterial adulteration throughout America's food chain.

The fertilizer is also free of allergens including peanuts, tree nuts, sesame seeds, milk, eggs, fish,crustaceans & mollusks, soy, wheat & triticale, sulfites & mustard.

EASY LEAFY GREENsupports early and late growth, and can be used with confidence to dramatically boost yields and improve harvests.

"We developed this unique, balanced, and highly effective fertilizer to give growers exactly what they need," said George Natzic, President of GP Solutions. "Now everyone from small-scale farmers to large operators can enjoy rapid growth and rewarding harvests."

Advanced Container Technologies (ACTX), is the leading distributor of products from GP Solutions, including the innovative GrowPod automated indoor micro-farm, and the unique Full Spectrum LED Light Bar. ACTX is also a premier provider of custom packaging, patented containers, and a wide variety of accessories.

The company also announced that it is exhibiting at ASD Market Week at the Las Vegas Convention Center, August 22-25, 2021.

For more information on EASY LEAFY GREEN 1-Step Complete Nutrient Solution, contact:

Advanced Container Technologies (951) 381-2555 www.advancedcontainertechnologies.com.

Or

GP Solutions (951) 549-9490 www.growpodsolutions.com.

Forward-Looking StatementsThis release includes predictions or information considered "forward-looking" within securities laws. These statements represent Company's current judgments but are subject to uncertainties that could cause results to differ. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this release. The Company is not obligated to revise any statements in light of new information or events.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advanced-container-technologies-now-offers-easy-leafy-green-fertilizer-from-gp-solutions-301361883.html

SOURCE Advanced Container Technologies, Inc.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fertilizer#Leafy Greens#Pesticide#Corona#Inc Lrb Ticker#Actx#Growpod#Statementsthis#Company
