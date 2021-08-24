IIROC Trading Resumption - HPQ

Natural gas investing is a bet on the prospects of the oil and gas energy sector. The industrial and manufacturing sectors use natural gas for a variety of applications, including residential heating and cooling, buses and cars powered by natural gas, electric power generation and a wide variety of manufactured industrial products. Natural gas investing could serve as a hedge against your exposure to the stock market since prices tend to run counter to the market. If you want to add the energy sector to your portfolio, natural gas investing might be something you consider due to the increasing demand for this relatively clean-burning fossil fuel.