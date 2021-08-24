Cancel
InventHelp Inventors Develop Protective & Decorative Cover For Amputated Limbs (TPA-3052)

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 Aug. 24, 2021

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an improved covering for amputated limbs that is both protective and decorative," said one of two inventors, from Plant City, Fla., "so we invented the AMPHI-COVER. Our design could enhance style, confidence and comfort for the wearer."

The patent-pending invention provides a comfortable accessory that can be applied over amputated limbs. In doing so, it protects the amputated site. It also could help to promote self-confidence. The invention features an attractive design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for adults or children with amputated limbs (upper or lower). Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TPA-3052, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-protective--decorative-cover-for-amputated-limbs-tpa-3052-301360030.html

SOURCE InventHelp

