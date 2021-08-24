Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Expedia Releases Top 12 Dog-Friendly Hotels Around The World

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

SEATTLE, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What better way to celebrate International Dog Day on August 26 than by planning a trip specially designed for you and your pooch? Expedia® dug through traveler reviews to identify the most paw-pular hotels around the world with the best array of dog-friendly amenities. And since these are all VIP Access properties, a collection of hotels that consistently receive Expedia's highest guest reviews and meet stringent standards of quality, Expedia Rewards members get extra perks during their stays, too.

Below are the 12 hotels that are sure to earn a stamp of approval from travelers and their furry friends.

Hotel Normandie Los Angeles, CA As a pet friendly hotel, Hotel Normandie knows the importance of keeping your canine content. Rest assured; at Hotel Normandie, they provide a multitude of amenities for your dog to enjoy. Guests can contact the property to request a pet friendly room, and they will accommodate accordingly. People Perk: Hotel Normandie offers a $20 food and beverage credit for guests.

Edgewater hotel - a Noble House Hotel Seattle, WA The Edgewater invites four-legged friends to enjoy the ultimate in hosPETality at Seattle's premier over-water hotel, as part of the Rock the Dog program. There is a one-time fee of $100 per stay, maximum two pets per room. Rock the Dog Program Includes: pet bed for use each night during stay, pet water and food bowl for use during stay, special treats upon check-in. People Perk: The Edgewater Hotel offers guests a $25 Food and Beverage credit upon arrival.

The Standard High Line New York, NY ( Manhattan) Good news if you are traveling to New York, The Standard High Line New York is pet friendly! One pet of any size is welcome for no additional fee. Both dogs and cats are permitted, and well-behaved pets may be left in the room unattended. Additionally, the hotel provides complimentary use of food and water bowls and pet bedding. People Perk: Guest will receive a complimentary 20% off Food and Beverage credit.

Whitehall Hotel Chicago, IL The Whitehall Hotel is Chicago's most distinctive, pet-friendly hotel in the Magnificent Mile welcoming up to two four-legged companions of 30 lbs. or less per room for a small daily fee. People Perk: Guests will receive a $12 parking credit.

Hotel Nikko San Francisco San Francisco, CA One of the most welcoming dog-friendly hotels in San Francisco, Hotel Nikko is a haven for travelers and their canine companions. Located in the heart of downtown San Francisco, this pet friendly hotel is only steps away from Union Square, Chinatown, and the city's dog parks, paths and restaurant patios. People Perk: Guest will get a waived resort fee when staying at Hotel Nikko.

Hotel Preston Nashville, TN The Hotel Preston is a luxurious boutique that welcomes dogs with a fee of $25 per day upon checking in at the front desk. The hotel offers a doggy bag upon arrival featuring a water bowl, a toy and treats. Both dogs and cats are permitted, but pets may not be left unattended in rooms. There is also a designated pet relief area on the property. People Perk: guests will receive a $11 beverage credit per stay.

Live Aqua San Miguel de Allende Urban Resorts San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, MX With Live Aqua's Dog Friendly Hotels & Resorts program, furry friends can be part of a wonderful vacation. Guests will be gifted a special welcome kit that includes food and water bowls, water bottles and a pet bed. People Perk: Live Aqua offers free valet parking and 20% off a spa service.

Montage Los Cabos Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, MX Montage Los Cabos accommodates guests with pets and provides the best possible care by offering an array of amenities and services that include a pet menu, doggy treats, dog-sitting services and more. People Perk: Montage Los Cabos offers guests a 20% off a spa service.

Secrets Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort - Adults Only Playa Mujeres, Quintana Roo, MX Set within the beautiful and private gated community of Playa Mujeres, this award winning, adults-only, all-inclusive resort is a perfect beachside getaway for travelers with furry companions. People Perk: Secrets Playa Mujeres offers guests 20% off a spa service.

Ovolo South Yarra Melbourne, VIC, Australia With Ovolo's V.I.Pooch accommodation, guests can enjoy a hassle-free and stress-free vacation, both for themselves and their dogs. Obolo's V.I.Pooch accommodation package provides guests with: a doggy bed, an eating and drinking mat and food bow, a doggy bag with specially designed toys and treats, as well as dog-friendly staff on hand to provide assistance when needed. People Perk: guests can enjoy a complimentary bottle of wine when staying at the Ovolo.

Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo, Japan Guests can enjoy staying in Tokyo with their furry family members. Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo offers guest rooms equipped with amenities for pets, as well as a private dog park in Serenity Garden. Amenities including pet enclosures or cat houses, food bowls, excrement containers, adhesive rollers, wet tissues and more are available upon request. People Perk: Hotel Chinzanso offers free self-parking.

The Gyle London, England The Gyle is a fabulous, pet friendly Victorian residence located in the colorful borough of Camden. Dogs can expect lots of attention with complimentary food, beds, bowls and walking maps. Plus, additional pet services like a dog walker are available if needed. People Perk: The Gyle offers a complimentary continental breakfast for guests.

Hotel images can be found HERE.

Remember to book on the award-winning Expedia mobile app to earn double the Rewards points; plus, right now all eligible app bookings help boost UNICEF's global COVID-19 response - find out more about how to give the world a shot here.

Notes to Editors: Traveler wellbeing is our priority. Expedia understands how the global impact of the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect travelers everywhere, as well as the importance of abiding by government restrictions and practicing social distancing. Travelers can visit the Expedia COVID-19 travel resource page for information to make informed travel decisions.

About Expedia.com Expedia.com® is one of the world's largest full-service travel sites, helping millions of travelers per month easily plan and book travel. Expedia.com ( https://www.expedia.com/, 1-800-EXPEDIA) aims to provide the latest technology and the widest selection of top vacation destinations, affordable airfare, hotel deals, car rentals, destination weddings, cruise deals and in-destination activities, attractions, services and travel apps.

© 2021 Expedia, Inc., an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Expedia and the Airplane logo are trademarks of Expedia, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. CST# 2029030-50.

Use our mobile app or visit https://www.expedia.com/ to book flights and hotels.

*Traveler reviews and member satisfaction from June to August 2021 earned these properties the highest mentions of pet-friendly and other word associations and related linguistic connections. Member satisfaction scores are calculated from real-time feedback surveys from customers after staying at VIP Access properties.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/expedia-releases-top-12-dog-friendly-hotels-around-the-world-301361972.html

SOURCE Expedia.com

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
44K+
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Expedia Group#Expedia Rewards#Wa#Food And Beverage#Whitehall Hotel Chicago#Il The Whitehall Hotel#Hotel Nikko#Baja California Sur#Mx Montage Los Cabos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
TravelPosted by
Interesting Engineering

The World's Most Unique and Original Hotels

If the video player is not working, you can click on this alternative video link. What do you think of when you think of travel? Do you think of faraway destinations and wonders to see? What if we told you your hotel could be a destination within itself? Hotels used to be just places you stayed when visiting elsewhere, but now, they have become destinations themselves.
TravelTravelPulse

Most Popular US Travel Destinations This August, According To Google

Although the inauspicious rise of the Delta variant has messed up one in four Americans’ August travel plans, plenty are still set to take off on trips before the summer winds down. The latest travel search data from Google show that, while hotel occupancy rates in the U.S. have lately...
Petssmartertravel.com

Dog-Friendly Hotels That You and Your Dog Will Love

It’s never fun to leave your pet at a kennel or with a dog sitter while you are away, after all, they are part of the family! In honor of August being National Dog month, we thought we’d share some of the best hotels that allow dogs in the US.
Lifestyleyourmileagemayvary.net

This Hilton Hotel Is Making Guests Pay Extra To Escape

Hotels offer any number of different room rates to guests. You could get lucky and be able to book a weekly rate for a five-night stay if the hotel chain isn’t that good at math. Hotels also offer special room rates for any number of reasons:. Airport and cruise port...
Lifestylecaribjournal.com

Turks and Caicos Resort Joins Leading Hotels of the World

Turks and Caicos’ Wymara Resort and Villas has joined Leading Hotels of the World. The Turks and Caicos luxury property is the latest Caribbean hotel to join LHW, which is a collection of some of the most prestigious luxury independent hotels around the globe. “We are so honored to be...
Lifestylecntraveler.com

The 67 Best Airbnbs and Vacation Rentals in the World, According to Super Travelers

Ever wonder where Queer Eye host Bobby Berk vacations when he wants to get away from it all? Or where Jessica Nabongo—the first Black woman to visit every country in the world—likes to hunker down in Colombia? Or which Tuscan estate has Opening Ceremony’s Carol Lim falling all over herself with heart-eye emojis? We grilled hundreds of award-winning designers, architects, chefs, authors, photographers, hospitality experts, and more to find out their favorite escapes in the U.S. and around the world. The vast majority of their favorite vacation rentals are bookable via Airbnb and Vrbo, but you better move quickly—the calendars of these highly rated French chateaus, Kenyan beach homes, and Grecian cave dwellings fill up fast.
Celebritiesfashionweekdaily.com

What Makes The St. Regis Hotels Around The World So Special

Looking for insider traveler intel? Coming right up! Meet George Fleck, VP and global brand leader for St. Regis Hotels and travel connoisseur. Having grown up all over the globe, travel has always been not only a passion, but part of his DNA. We sat down with Fleck to discuss his international upbringing and love of travel, the luxe nature of the St. Regis brand, and which locations are opening doors in the near future.
Posted by
360 Magazine

Top Hotels In Shanghai

As global travels begins to reopens, the world looks finally leave the confines of their homes. For those who are especially adventurous and looking to take a once-in-a-lifetime voyage, consider Shanghai. Shanghai has a wealth of tourist attractions – like the – as well as delicious cuisine, a lively culture, and beautiful views. For those looking to visit, after your long flight across the world, relax into the clean, cushioned beds and enjoy amazing amenities as these top boutique hotels in Shanghai. All of these hotels are centrally located, so travelers can enjoy all that the city has to offer right outside the lobby.
TravelPosted by
Parade

12 Best All-Inclusive Resorts in America—No Passport Required!

When you hear the words “all-inclusive” you may think of a resort near white sandy beaches in tropical locations like St. Lucia or Mexico. However, what if we told you some all-inclusive resorts may be in your own backyard?. From the painted hills of Colorado to the balmy Florida Keys,...
LifestylePosted by
Best Life

10 Best Vacation Spots on the Planet

As the vaccination rate keeps climbing in the U.S., more and more Americans are returning to planning their next dream vacation. Who wouldn't want to escape reality? Now more than ever, we want destinations that deliver big, making up for how little we got out in 2020. Need inspiration for where to go next? We've talked to the best travel experts on the planet who told us the best vacation spots on the planet. Read on.
LifestyleLodging

IHG Hotels & Resorts Announces New Lifestyle Brand Vignette Collection

IHG Hotels & Resorts has today announced Vignette Collection as its new luxury and lifestyle brand, with hotels in Australia and Thailand the first to join the collection. Vignette Collection becomes the sixth addition to IHG’s brand portfolio in the past four years, taking it to 17 in total across nearly 6,000 hotels in more than 100 countries. The Collection highlights IHG’s growing luxury and lifestyle offerings for both leisure and business travelers.
RetailPosted by
BoardingArea

She Gave A Luxury Hotel A Bad Review; Was It Justified?

If you’ve been reading our blog for a while, you know that I’m a huge fan of Reddit’s community called “AITA.” The initials represent the term, “Am I The A-Hole.” The community is defined as, “A catharsis for the frustrated moral philosopher in all of us, and a place to finally find out if you were wrong in an argument that’s been bothering you. Tell us about any non-violent conflict you have experienced; give us both sides of the story, and find out if you’re right, or you’re the a-hole.” It’s kind of like a “jury of your peers” sort of thing.
LifestyleTravelDailyNews.com

Survey reveals the most expensive luxury hotels in the world

The most expensive hotel in the world is located in French Polynesia, according to a new survey conducted by Luxury-Hotels.com. The survey compared rates at luxury hotels around the globe based on the cheapest available double room during the month of August 2021. Only hotels with at least 10 guest rooms were considered for the survey.
TravelTravelPulse

Waikiki Beach Marriott Debuts Property-Wide Multi-Million-Dollar Reimagination

WHY IT RATES: Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa unveils 1,310 fully refreshed guest rooms and suites, lobby and public areas, Royal Kaila Spa and its piece de resistance, the new one-acre Queensbreak pool and open-air amenity deck; featuring two luxurious pools, kids’ play area with water features, entertainment areas, poolside bar and a new outdoor dining option. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer.
LifestylePosted by
Travel + Leisure

The First and Only Ritz-Carlton in Turks and Caicos Just Opened — and It Has Delicious Food, Amazing Snorkeling, and Luxury Catamaran

After a 15-minute ride from the airport, passing by scrub, indigenous Turk's head cactus, and glimpses of white, sandy beaches along the way, I arrive at the The Ritz-Carlton, Turks & Caicos — a new addition on Grace Bay Beach, and the only Ritz-Carlton property in Turks and Caicos. The hotel, which opened in July of this year, wows with its desert-meets-beach design inspired from the island's flora and fauna and Lucayan heritage. Approaching the open-air lobby, I'm handed a glass of champagne while I check in. Past the courtyard, a stone path lined with palm trees leads out to the family and adults-only pools, and the Atlantic Ocean sparkles beyond, tempting everyone with its crystal-clear waters and stunning beach.
Lifestyletheculturetrip.com

The Best Family-Friendly Hotels in Málaga, Spain

Forget what you think you know about the Costa del Sol. Málaga is the antidote to the anodyne beach resorts that dot the coast of Spain. It’s a city of rich Moorish, Roman and Medieval history, with a palate-pleasing foodie culture. Abundant museums and clean city beaches mean there’s plenty here to keep families with tiny travellers entertained. These are the best hotels for you and your clan – book your stay now with Culture Trip.
Lifestyletheculturetrip.com

The Best Luxury Hotels in Gijón, Spain

Gijón has kept stubbornly under-the-radar for most travellers to the northern coast of Spain. But recent years have seen the city blossom, with its pedestrian-friendly shopping, seafront promenades, cultural centres and buzzing dining scene. Add its growing reputation as a beach and summer party hotspot, and it’s no wonder increasing numbers of visitors flock here. Join them while treating yourself to a little luxury at one of these high-end hotels – all bookable with Culture Trip.

Comments / 0

Community Policy