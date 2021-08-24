The Lizard Spotted In Enhanced Image From Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer
While fans are busy debating whether yesterday's Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer might have had quiet cameos from Daredevil's Charlie Cox and Sam Raimi Spider-Man villain Willem Dafoe, one other moment from the trailer has drawn some keen-eyed fans. It looks to some like The Lizard, first played by Rhys Ifans in The Amazing Spider-Man, might be showing up in the film, which is already confirmed to feature The Amazing Spider-Man 2 villain Electro (Jamie Foxx) and Spider-Man 2 baddie Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina). In a moment from the trailer, Peter Parker is stalked by an unseen foe, who bounces off some kind of force field after trying to pounce on the wall-crawler.comicbook.com
