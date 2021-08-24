Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Lizard Spotted In Enhanced Image From Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer

By Russ Burlingame
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile fans are busy debating whether yesterday's Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer might have had quiet cameos from Daredevil's Charlie Cox and Sam Raimi Spider-Man villain Willem Dafoe, one other moment from the trailer has drawn some keen-eyed fans. It looks to some like The Lizard, first played by Rhys Ifans in The Amazing Spider-Man, might be showing up in the film, which is already confirmed to feature The Amazing Spider-Man 2 villain Electro (Jamie Foxx) and Spider-Man 2 baddie Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina). In a moment from the trailer, Peter Parker is stalked by an unseen foe, who bounces off some kind of force field after trying to pounce on the wall-crawler.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Charlie Cox
Person
Alfred Molina
Person
Rhys Ifans
Person
Willem Dafoe
Person
Sam Raimi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lizard#Everythingcbm#Electro#Green Goblin#No Way Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesComicBook

Marvel's Shang-Chi Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has held more than a dozen screenings now, starting with its premiere in Hollywood one week ago and continuing with press screenings and fan events around the country. Now, the review embargo has lifted and the RottenTomatoes score has come in, giving the latest Marvel Studios movie endeavor and impressively "fresh" score: 93% through 56 reviews. This is in line with the initial wave of reactions posted to social media following the premiere and other screenings and agrees with ComicBook.com's 4.5 out of 5 star spoiler-free review by Phase Zero co-host Jamie Jirak.
MoviesMovieWeb

The Batman CinemaCon Footage Reveals First Look at Andy Serkis as Alfred

Warner Bros. has delivered some of the first footage seen from Robert Pattinson's debut as the Dark Knight in The Batman at CinemaCon this week, and it included a first look at Andy Serkis' Alfred as well as new shots of Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman. While there are many still doubting Pattinson's credentials for taking on the dual Bruce Wayne/Batman role, the more we see of the newest reboot of the franchise the more it looks like we could have another round of doubters about the casting choice on our hands. The CinemaCon footage was accompanied by interviews with some of the cast and some new footage of the newest addition to the Batmobile collection.
MoviesPosted by
ScreenCrush

‘The Matrix 4’ Gets Its Official Title And First Trailer

The Matrix is back with pretty much the only title that would have made sense after the previous sequels were titled The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. The Matrix 4 shall henceforth be officially known as The Matrix Resurrections. The announcement was made at the annual CinemaCon convention in...
MoviesInside the Magic

Goodbye, Chris Evans: MCU’s New Steve Rogers Actor Speaks Out

Last week, Marvel’s latest television show debuted on Disney+. What If…? explores alternate versions of key moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, asking what would occur if they happened a different way. The latest foray into small-screen media — which is based on a popular Marvel Comics series — also...
MoviesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Netflix to drop incredible 42 movies before end of 2021 – here’s the pick of the bunch

Netflix has revealed its line up of original films and documentaries coming to the streaming service before the end of the year, with a whopping 42 flicks slated for release. The company’s stacked line-up will see around 10 new films drop every month between now and New Year’s Day. The star-stubbed release schedule will see movies staring Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Halle Berry, Meryl Streep, Sandra Bullock, and Jennifer Lawrence.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home Runtime Reportedly Revealed

If even half the rumors we’ve been bombarded with turn out to be true, then Spider-Man: No Way Home is virtually obligated to be a very long movie. Even the footage seen in the trailer contained enough nods, winks, hints and teases to guarantee that there’s going to be an awful lot going on when Tom Holland’s Peter Parker swings back into theaters in December.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Marisa Tomei Responds To Trailer Reactions

Spider-Man: No Way Home actress Marisa Tomei responded to fans’ reaction to the trailer. Marisa Tomei is the third actress to play Aunt May Parker in a live-action Spider-Man film, following the footsteps of Rosemary Harris and Sally Field. The Academy Award-winning actress was first introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain America: Civil War and has since appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Now, she is set to return in the highly-anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home.
TV & VideosMovieWeb

Hawkeye Disney+ Series Is 'Packed with Christmas Spirt' Teases Producer

Although many expected the Guardians of The Galaxy Holiday Special to be Marvel's big foray into the Christmas market, it seems that we may be getting into the festive spirit a bit earlier than that, as it looks like Hawkeye is going to make the most of its November release. The series, which centers on Clint Barton and newcomer Kate Bishop, is set to end in the week after Christmas and according to producer Trinh Tran the series is going to be "packed to the brim" with the spirit of the season.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home leaked set photo reveals Doctor Strange

A leaked photo from the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home has hit the web and got Marvel fans more excited than Wong at a book sale. Courtesy of Twitter user @spideyupdated the (ever so slightly blurry) picture shows Spider-Man (Tom Holland) stood on top of a FEAST van looking down at Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Even Tom Hardy Is Pushing For Venom And Spider-Man To Be In A Movie Together

The fans following the progress of Spider-Man’s on-screen universe have a few items on their Wish List of things they would like to see. Some version of The Sinister Six has been in conversation for several years now. The return of a proper Norman Osborn is probably near the top of the list. But more than anything else, Spider-Man fans appear to want to see the wall-crawler cross over with the Tom Hardy Venom franchise, allowing Spidey (whether Tom Holland or someone else) to go toe-to-toe with a terrifying symbiote. Well, according to his latest comments, Hardy wants that, too. Very much.
Movieslrmonline.com

Why Is Strange Fighting Spidey In No Way Home Trailer? | Barside Buzz

If you’ve seen the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer you may have noticed this already? However, why is Strange fighting Spidey in the trailer? The pair begin on what appears to be good terms and in one of the few scenes I think is from later in the movie, we see Strange and Spidey again. Though this time, it looks like Strange is trying to trap Peter whilst on a moving train. It’s pretty hard to spot using the full trailer, but someone made a great little clip of it on social media below.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Tom Holland & Zendaya’s Love Threatens The World In First Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer! WATCH!

Sony doesn’t have the best track record with leaks… but at least they have a new plan in place: it’s called “screw it, put it out anyway!”. As you may have seen trending wildly on Twitter all day, the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer leaked Monday morning, and either it was only a few hours early… or Sony caught wind of the leak and decided to drop the vid ahead of schedule.
Moviesepicstream.com

The Marvels' Brie Larson Reveals Filming Began for the Sequel

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. One of the much-awaited movies for the fourth phase of the MCU began filming as Brie Larson, the actress who portrays Captain Marvel reveals in a short video clip that the production is already rolling for the sequel, The Marvels.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Todd McFarlane's SPAWN Movie Gets a New Screenwriter

It looks like Todd McFarlane’s Spawn movie isn’t dead yet. The project is still slowly moving forward as it was recently announced that a new screenwriter has jumped on board to help move the project along. That writer is Brian Tucker who previously worked on the 2013 film Broken City, which starred Russell Crowe and Mark Wahlberg. He hasn’t really done much else. Interesting choice for a writer as McFarlane previously boasted about how he had an Academy Award-winning writer working on the script a few years ago.
MoviesComicBook

Michael Keaton Was Confused By Marvel Universe While Filming Morbius

Even Michael Keaton was having trouble keeping the connections of the Marvel Movie Universe straight while filming Sony's Morbius movie. Morbius is a spin-off of Sony's current Spider-Man movie franchise with Tom Holland, which sees Jared Leto play a scientist named Michael Morbius who tries to cure his own rare blood disease and ends up becoming a living vampire. Typical. The trailer for Morbius revealed that Michael Keaton has a cameo role reprising his Spider-Man: Homecoming character, Adrian Toomes, aka The Vulture. The fact that a Spider-Man movie character is showing up in one of Sony's spinoffs has been a big signal to fans - but just a signal of confusion for Michael Keaton.

Comments / 0

Community Policy