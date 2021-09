With her 90-day No Compete clause set to expire in a few weeks, former WWE star Ruby Riott (now Ruby Soho) took to social media on Tuesday with a teaser of what she'll be doing next. In a video titled "The Runaway," Soho is seen holding a train ticket from Orlando up to New York City's Penn Station but misses the train as it pulls away. Many fans took this as a hint that she'll be heading to All Elite Wrestling, given that the company will make its debut in New York City in September.