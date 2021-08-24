Brondby vs. RB Salzburg odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: Aug. 25 UEFA Champions League predictions
Red Bull Salzburg travels to face Brondby in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League play-off round on Wednesday afternoon. RB Salzburg enters Wednesday's clash with a slight advantage after securing a 2-1 victory over Brondby at home last week. Brondby limps into this pivotal match after failing to secure a victory in each of its last seven contests. Meanwhile, RB Salzburg continued its winning ways with a 3-1 win over Austria Klagenfurt in the Austrian Bundesliga on Saturday. You can stream the match on Paramount+.www.cbssports.com
