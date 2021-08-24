Cancel
Jason Momoa confirms buddy cop movie with Dave Bautista: 'It's off to the races now'

By Megan Armstrong
 7 days ago
Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa have been building their on-screen chemistry for this moment.

Momoa virtually visited The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday night (Aug. 23) and confirmed that he and Bautista are cooking up a buddy cop film, which Bautista had teased on Twitter last Thursday (Aug. 19).

“I’m not on Twitter, but he literally texted me four days ago going, ‘We need to do a buddy cop film,’” the Aquaman star explained to Corden. “We love each other, you know, we obviously met on See. We’re on Dune together, and so I said, ‘Absolutely.’ And he’s like, ‘Let’s do it in Hawaii.’ I’m like, ‘Let’s do it.’ I’m like, ‘I got an idea.’ So it’s off to the races now. We’re doing it.”

“It sells itself, bro!” Momoa continued. “Dave loves wearing speedos. I love wearing boardshorts. Both of us with our shirts off. You know, buddy cop film. He’ll be grumpy, and I’ll be charming. Boom! It sells itself, bro. Bam!”

This hypothetical buddy cop blockbuster would be a significant (and probably welcomed) pivot from

for Bautista and Momoa, who is coincidentally from Hawaii.

The Apple TV Plus series stars Momoa as Baba Voss in a post-apocalyptic future where humans no longer have the ability to see—everyone, that is, except for Baba’s twins who were born with sight. Bautista plays Edo, Baba’s estranged brother.

The second season’s trailer arrived in late July:

Dune, meanwhile, is the highly anticipated film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel by the same name. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the story centers around Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet)—“the son of a noble family entrusted with the protection of the most valuable asset and most vital element in the galaxy” (h/t IMDb).

