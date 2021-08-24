COVID Transmission Risk Remains High for Most of North Iowa
The risk for COVID community transmission remains in the “high” category for most of north Iowa. The CDC risk assessment for the seven-day period ending Sunday, August 22nd continues to place Floyd, Chickasaw, Mitchell, Fayette, Bremer, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Franklin, and Worth counties in the “high” risk category. Howard and Winneshiek counties held steady in the “substantial” risk category for the second straight week.kchanews.com
