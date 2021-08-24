COVID Transmission Risk Remains High for Most of North Iowa

As the Delta variant continues its spread across the U.S., many parts of the country are struggling to keep up and fight back. COVID cases and hospitalizations are skyrocketing throughout the country, overwhelming hospital systems in the hardest-hit states. Some cities are even asking residents to "use 911 sparingly" because they cannot handle other emergencies amid the current Delta surge. But as some areas reach these worst-case scenario situations, other parts of the country may not be far behind.