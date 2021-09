After a Week 0 appetizer on Saturday, the college football season ramps up with a Week 1 schedule that wraps around Labor Day Weekend. UAB vs. FCS-level Jacksonville State gets the action started on Wednesday. There are games Thursday, Friday and Saturday, followed by Notre Dame vs. Florida State taking the spotlight on Sunday and then Ole Miss vs. Louisville standing alone on Monday. The marquee matchup of the weekend comes on Saturday when Clemson and Georgia meet in Charlotte.