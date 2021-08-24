Auburn DC Derek Mason recovered from breakthrough COVID-19 bout

Auburn Tigers defensive coordinator Derek Mason John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn Tigers head football coach Bryan Harsin confirmed last Friday that he was isolating away from team activities after he tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Auburn defensive coordinator Derek Mason took to Twitter to announce he has recovered from a breakthrough bout with the coronavirus. Mason also used the platform to encouraged those who haven't yet been vaccinated to get their shots:

According to Alex Scarborough of ESPN, health and safety protocols will prevent Harsin from returning to the team until next week. Fortunately for all involved, Auburn doesn't open the season until Sept. 4 versus the Akron Zips.

Assistant head coach, linebackers coach and defensive run game coordinator Jeff Schmedding is serving as interim head coach in Harsin's absence.

Like the other major conferences, the SEC is threatening to force programs to forfeit if they cannot safely field squads at any point this season because of issues related to COVID-19. On Tuesday, the LSU Tigers announced guests must show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative coronavirus PCR test taken within 72 hours to attend football games held at Tiger Stadium this year.