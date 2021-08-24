Cancel
NICs do not show up consistently on reboots

By TK-21
High Point Enterprise
 8 days ago

I have a few DL380 Gen 9 and DL385 Gen 10 plus serves loaded with RHEL 8.4. When I reboot I do not always see all my NIC card interfaces. Each server has 4 built in ports (we don't use) and two additional cards (25Gb 2port) and (100Gb 2 port). We do apply udev rules to rename the NIC interfaces, i.e. eth0 to mydata. About 40% of the time we will see all 3 configured interfaces appear, 60% we will see a subset or none. I have updated the firmware and even put in a 5.13 and 5.14 kernel on a couple of the servers to see if that makes a difference. With new firmware only, stays same. New kernel and firmware it goes to about 70%/30%. I need to make sure all these inferfaces come up constantly.

ComputersHigh Point Enterprise

iMC. Dotted Line or segmented line

I have known iMC for 1 year. And the network maps sometimes between two hosts, the link is dotted line or segment line, that is, it is not continuous.
ComputersHigh Point Enterprise

GL380 GEN10 Server Critical Fault

Proliant DL380 Gen10 indicate Server Critical Fault. (Service Information: Power On fault, Memory, Processor 1 Memory Channels 4-6 (01h)) This error have been showen on the ilo logs the last time powred on. Now after powring on, the server shutdown itself off immediatly and the front panel lights flash in...
ComputersHigh Point Enterprise

Windows 10 Keeps Creating a RAW Partition

HP Proliant DL380p Gen 8 (12 bay LFF drives). I have recently moved the OS from the SD and installed it on Bay 1 (SSD). when I install Windows 10 LTSC (using intelligent provisioning) it creates a RAW partition (and gives it a drive letter). Is this supposed to be a RAW partition or should it be a recovery partition that's gone wrong?
ComputersHigh Point Enterprise

Simple Monitoring

I buyed my first HP ML380 DL Server. I have switched from Lenovo to HP. Now I have problems to find the Programm for simple monitoring. The Server is running on Windows and I want to install an agent or something who informs, me through mail, if theres a problem withe the RAID, a powerloss etc. etc.
ComputersHigh Point Enterprise

Proliant server

Hi, I have just bought a ML 110 Proliant 2019 server. this did not come with a cd drive, therefore I have ordered a slim line one. can someone please advise what sata data and powder cable I should be using for this ?
ComputersHigh Point Enterprise

Hard drive not showing on Hp microserver gen8

I have installed Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS with a usb drive. OS was intalled but he does not show the hard drives on the other bays. It only shows the hard drive is installed on. I am a newbie in Ubuntu and Server. Can you please help me sort this issue?
ComputersHigh Point Enterprise

ML310 G8 v2, B120i RAID1 degraded.

ML310 G8 v2, B120i RAID1 degraded. Good evening, I have a customer with a degraded Raid1+stripe, server is Ml310 G8 v.2, controller raid is embedded B120i. At server start, after the bios checks, it's prompted to press F1 to restart the rebuild process or press F2 to load the OS.
ComputersHigh Point Enterprise

Hp Microserver gen 8 - System Power Fault Detected

Hi, my server does not boot anymore, red light flashing. "8"," Critical","Power","01/01/1970 00:01","06/17/2021 02:49","3","System Power Fault Detected (XR: 10 00 MID: FF F5 FE 01 FF FF FF 06 06 00 00 02 00 05 80 40 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00)",
ComputersHigh Point Enterprise

Steps changing the TIA Card

I have 2 old nodes with no support on them. One of the nodes reported a faulty TIA card. Trying to bring it back to life did not succeed. Had one in spare and replaced the card. I know that the intervention from the support is needed to get it...
Softwarephoronix.com

Opt-In L1 Cache Flushing To Try For Linux 5.15 To Help With The Paranoid, Future CPU Vulnerabilities

Worked on for more than one year is the patches out of Amazon for allowing opt-in L1 data cache flushing on context switching. This L1d flushing is done in the name of greater security given the various CPU speculative execution hardware vulnerabilities these days and protecting against other possible future vulnerabilities. After trying to get the code merged last summer, Linus Torvalds called it "beyond stupid" and reverted the code but now for Linux 5.15 a revised form of it was submitted.
Computerslinuxtoday.com

Qt Creator 5.0 Open-Source IDE Released as a Major Update with Experimental Features

Highlights of the Qt Creator 5.0 release include experimental Clangd support as the backend for the C/C++ code model, which means that it’s not enabled by default so you have to activate it from Tools > Options > C++ > Clangd > Use clangd. It also features experimental support for building and running apps in Docker containers, which only works on Linux systems that use CMake as the build system for projects.
ComputersHigh Point Enterprise

DL380 G6 won't boot

I have a question regarding DL380 G6. I got my hands on first HP server, never had one, allways used normal pc as a server. I plugged in both power supplies, VGA monitor and USB keyboard and mouse. Server starts, (no disks at the moment with all green lights for...
ComputersHigh Point Enterprise

Boot Problem

I have HP DL 380 Gen 10. I started server but it started with fan speed at 100%. I followed, Solved: DL-380 Gen 10 3 Fans always running at 94%Speed - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Community (hpe.com) and also drained the flea power. But as I started the server after drain,...
ComputersHigh Point Enterprise

Overheating HP Proliant DL380 Gen9

There are two servers that were bought at about the same time. They are located in different parts of Russia. They arrived in Moscow with the same problem - the server shuts down without any errors. HP built-in utilities do not generate any errors, all systems are normal. Firmware update...
ComputersHigh Point Enterprise

[Solved] Looking for HP Dataprotector Express SSE 3.10 SP4

I've recently received a HP Ultrium4 1840 SCSI tape drive from work for free because of an upgrade. With it, I got version 3.10 SP2 of HP Dataprotector Express Single Server Edition. I'm using it on an ancient retro server of mine. Version 3.10 is the last version that officially installs on the machine's almost as ancient Windows 2000 Server operating system.

