NICs do not show up consistently on reboots

I have a few DL380 Gen 9 and DL385 Gen 10 plus serves loaded with RHEL 8.4. When I reboot I do not always see all my NIC card interfaces. Each server has 4 built in ports (we don't use) and two additional cards (25Gb 2port) and (100Gb 2 port). We do apply udev rules to rename the NIC interfaces, i.e. eth0 to mydata. About 40% of the time we will see all 3 configured interfaces appear, 60% we will see a subset or none. I have updated the firmware and even put in a 5.13 and 5.14 kernel on a couple of the servers to see if that makes a difference. With new firmware only, stays same. New kernel and firmware it goes to about 70%/30%. I need to make sure all these inferfaces come up constantly.