WEB EXTRA: Young bear Surprises Teens in MN

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A west-central Minnesota officer found himself in a very nutty situation Monday. According to the Pine County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, an officer says a squirrel jumped out from under his squad car computer, hopped on the dashboard and gave him "a quick stare down." The rodent then ran across the driver's side window before vanishing behind the officer. (credit: Pine Co. Sheriff's Office/Facebook) The officer pulled over to investigate, and instead of finding the squirrel, he found dozens upon dozens of tree nuts that the animal had been storing near the squad's back hatch in preparation for the long Minnesota winter. "These nuts have now been placed in evidence," the sheriff's office wrote. "If anyone sees a squirrel looking for its food, we are looking for said squirrel for questioning in relation to this incident."