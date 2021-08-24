Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB odds: Reds vs. Brewers prediction, odds, pick, and more – 8/24/2021

By Ezra Bernstein
Posted by 
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers will begin a three-game series on Tuesday. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series and make a Reds-Brewers prediction and pick. This series will go a long way in determining how competitive the NL Central is for the rest of the season. The Brewers are currently leading the division by 7.5 games, with the Reds sitting in second place. Cincinnati is the last real opponent in the division, as the rest of the teams have lost their playoff hopes. If the Reds can pull off a win in this series, the division crown suddenly becomes well within reach. A series win for Milwaukee would essentially lock up the NL Central in its favor. This should be a great matchup that has a lot on the line, so let’s get into the odds.

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
80K+
Followers
56K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Mahle
Person
Cy Young
Person
Corbin Burnes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cincinnati Reds#Reds Brewers#The Nl Central#Milwaukee Brewers 1 1 2#Obp#Era#American Family Field
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Former Braves outfielder Ender Inciarte has a new home

Former Atlanta Braves outfielder Ender Inciarte, who was released on July 29, has found a new home with the Cincinnati Reds on a minor league contract. It took a week, but Ender Inciarte is back in the league…sort of. The former Braves outfielder signed a minor league contract with the...
MLBBleacher Report

Predicting MLB's Biggest Trades of the 2021-22 Offseason

Let's find new homes for Matt Chapman and other stars.Jed Jacobsohn/Associated Press. Come winter, the 2021-22 Major League Baseball offseason will revolve around one of the better free-agent classes in recent memory. But will there also be trades? You bet there will be trades. As a sort of appetizer, we...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees trade with Reds, acquire pitcher to finish deal | What it means

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Remember when the Yankees traded relievers Luis Cessa and Justin Wilson to the Reds?. Well, they completed that trade Monday. The Yankees said they acquired righty pitcher Jason Parker as the player to be named later in the transaction, which saw Cincinnati also absorb the salaries of Wilson and Cessa.
MLBFOX Sports

Castillo expected to start as Reds host the Cardinals

LINE: Reds -186, Cardinals +159; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and St. Louis will square off on Monday. The Reds are 36-29 on their home turf. Cincinnati has slugged .431 this season. Nick Castellanos leads the team with a mark of .569. The Cardinals are 31-33 on the...
MLBnumberfire.com

Mike Moustakas (hip) hitting fifth Tuesday for Reds

Cincinnati Reds infielder Mike Moustakas (hip) is back in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals. Moustakas exited Saturday's game with hip tightness and was held out of the next two lineups, though he felt well enough to appear off the bench on Monday. Eugenio Suarez is sitting Tuesday while Moustakas returns to third base and bats fifth.
MLBFOX Sports

Gray expected to start as Cincinnati hosts St. Louis

LINE: Reds -154, Cardinals +133; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Paul Goldschmidt and the Cardinals will take on the Reds Tuesday. The Reds are 36-30 in home games in 2020. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .249 batting average as a team this season, Nick Castellanos leads the team with a mark of .315.
MLBnumberfire.com

Lorenzo Cain in Brewers' Tuesday lineup

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Cain is getting the nod in center field while batting eighth in the order against Giants starter Johnny Cueto. Our models project Cain for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners vs. Athletics odds, line: 2021 MLB picks, August 24 predictions from proven computer model

The Seattle Mariners will look to continue their season-long success against the Oakland Athletics when they meet in a key American League West matchup on Tuesday. The Mariners, who entered the series with a 67-58 mark, had won six of the previous 10 games against Oakland. The Athletics, meanwhile, who were 70-55 entering play on Monday, have played well at home, going 35-27. Seattle entered the series 30-33 on the road.
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Mahle, Reds to take on Luzardo, Marlins

Cincinnati Reds (71-60, second in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (54-76, fifth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (10-4, 3.63 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 168 strikeouts) Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (4-7, 7.91 ERA, 1.82 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins +153, Reds -176; over/under is 8 1/2...
MLBclevelandstar.com

Jesus Luzardo and Marlins shut down Reds

Jesus Luzardo allowed just one hit in six scoreless innings and rookie Jesus Sanchez homered in the first inning for the second straight game, leading the host Miami Marlins to a 2-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday afternoon. It was the second straight loss for the Reds, who...
MLBnumberfire.com

Jackie Bradley Jr. in center field for Brewers on Sunday afternoon

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is batting eighth in Sunday's lineup against the Minnesota Twins. Bradley Jr. will patrol center after Lorenzo Cain was given the afternoon off against right-hander Griffin Jax. numberFire's models project Bradley Jr. to score 9.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
MLBSportsGrid

August 29 MLB Betting Guide: Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers

Total: 9 Over (-106) | Under (-114) Odds to Win World Series: Astros +410 | Rangers NA. Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Prediction and Picks. The Rangers can play the spoiler to the Astros sweep despite a tough matchup, facing a pitcher with a low K rate. The Bet: Rangers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy