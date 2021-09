Amazon is launching Amazon Global Store on 11st, a collaboration with Korean online retailer 11st that will open its U.S. inventory to customers in Korea. The new online store offers what Amazon says is one of the largest international selections available for online shopping in Korea. Amazon Global Store on 11st provides tens of millions of products from more than 30 categories, including PC, toys, fashion, consumer electronics, books, and kitchen. Amazon’s prices, selection and customer service will be available to Korean customers while they are shopping directly on 11st via the 11st.kr/Amazon site or the 11st app.