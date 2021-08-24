Cancel
Butler County, IA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Butler by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butler A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM CDT FOR BUTLER COUNTY At 140 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Allison, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Allison, Clarksville, Shell Rock, Dumont, New Hartford, Bristow, Aredale and Allison Municipal Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

