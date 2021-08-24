Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Why Chinese Education Stocks Bounced Back Today

By Rich Smith
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 7 days ago

Key Points

  • China's stock market suffered a rout last month.
  • China's own regulators, passing harsh laws to rein in the tech sector, were to blame for that.
  • Investors today are betting that all the laws that were going to be passed have passed already, and that it's now safe to resume buying.

What happened

Stock markets are glowing green once again on Tuesday, but you probably won't believe what some of the greenest tickers of all are today: Chinese education stocks.

That's right, the industry that saw declines of as much as 74% for New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU), 76% for TAL Education (NYSE:TAL), and 78% for Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) last month in response to China's sudden crackdown on for-profit education companies, is bouncing back today.

As of 1:40 p.m. EDT:

  • TAL Education stock is back up 17.3%;
  • Gaotu Techedu is rising 22.2%; and
  • New Oriental Education is up an astounding 29.7%.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31anxJ_0bbYQiOF00
Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Crazily, the reason for all this excitement seems to be...

Chinese regulations! So far this year regulators in China have enacted "anti-monopoly rules targeting so-called platform companies," "draft rules to stop unfair competition in the internet sector," and a major data privacy law -- all on top of regulations specifically designed to curtail the popularity, and profitability, of for-profit education services.

That certainly doesn't sound like it should be good news for Chinese education stocks, but here's the thing: CNBC reports that with the passage of the data privacy law -- the "Personal Information Protection Law" -- China's regulators may have finally put in place the last piece in their planned legislative agenda to bring the tech industry to heel.

Now what

The hope now, according to CNBC, is that China's "unabating lawmaking for the tech industry" is at an end, and that regulators will finally "take a pause in 2021" -- allowing investors to assess the damage and maybe even do a bit of bargain shopping in stocks that have been punished worse than the legislation merits.

That sounds like good advice to me. My only real worry is that, well, it's only been a few days since the Personal Information Protection Law was passed Friday. That could prove to be too little time to be certain that the "unabating lawmaking" really has stopped, and that there aren't more shoes yet to drop.

While I certainly understand the attraction of trying to buy in at the bottom after these stocks have fallen so far already, there's still a danger that, in reaching out and trying to snatch a bargain, you might instead grab hold of a falling knife. The better strategy might be to wait a few days, make sure no new laws appear, and then evaluate how profitable these companies can still be in light of the laws that have already been passed.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis -- even one of our own -- helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
121K+
Followers
58K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#For Profit Education#Chinese#New Oriental Education#Tal Education#Gotu#Cnbc#Motley Fool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
Country
China
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

A Top Stock Under $10

BGC Partners is one of three leaders in the inter-dealer brokerage space. The company has seen rapid growth from its electronic trading platform, Fenics. A lot of new investors have come into the market in the past few years, in large part because of the ease of investing through no-fee online brokerages like Robinhood. And many of the most popular stocks on Robinhood, for example, are those with shares under $10. Some traders are looking to swing these stocks and sell for a profit, while others are looking for multibaggers that will generate great long-term returns.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks You Probably Will Never Regret Buying

One of these dividend stocks has an impeccable track record of dividend increases and stability. Another is one of only a handful of companies poised to benefit from an unstoppable trend. The third is the leader in a fast-growing market and has quadrupled its dividend payout over the last three...
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Corsair Gaming stands to benefit significantly from PC upgrades and the self-broadcasting trend. Zillow Group is a disruptive force in the U.S. real estate industry. A focus on connected TV and access to first-party data differentiates Magnite in the advertising technology world. Finding growth stocks with low downside volatility is...
StocksInvestorPlace

4 Specialized AI Stocks to Buy for the Boom

Generally, it appears that companies that have developed artificial intelligence systems based on specialized data are better positioned than those with AI systems based on more generalized data. Therefore, I recommend buying AI stocks whose companies have developed more particularized systems. Two stocks illustrate this point exceptionally well: Palantir (NYSE:PLTR)...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Novavax Stock Is Rising Today

The CDC now considers participants who received two doses in Novavax's phase 3 study of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate as fully vaccinated. Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) were rising 2.8% as of 11:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday after moving as much as 5% higher earlier in the day. The gains came after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided updated guidance that participants in Novavax's phase 3 clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate who received two doses meet the criteria for being considered fully vaccinated.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

Do you need a little more income from your portfolio? Maybe you just need to replace some dividend stocks you've recently shed. Regardless of the reason, the low-interest-rate environment is probably limiting your higher-yielding stock choices as well. There are a few dividend-paying names still out there, however, with above-average...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Moderna Stock Is Sliding Today

European regulators are allowing a partner's facility in Spain that manufactures Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine to operate while an investigation into contamination issues moves forward. Investors could be concerned about potential production delays if more problems are found. What happened. Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) were sliding 3.8% lower as of 11:26...
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Stocks To Watch For Tech, Fintech and Inflation Catalysts

Broader markets have been celebrating new record highs regularly over the summer. Year-to-date (YTD), the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), the S&P 500 index, and the Nasdaq 100 index are up about 15.6%, 20.5%, and 18.2% respectively. Meanwhile, analysts debate whether valuation levels for many stocks are overextended at this point. Nonetheless, there are several catalysts that could push a number of shares and sectors even higher in the final stretch of 2021. Today I’ll be discussing seven stocks to watch that could benefit from such trends.
Marketsactionforex.com

Chinese Market Has Accumulated Upside Potential

The Chinese market is lagging behind Wall Street and European indices due to the ongoing regulatory pressure. Investor sentiment in the region is also under pressure from worsening macroeconomic indicators. The latest initiatives by the Chinese government include a strict restriction on online gaming for teenagers, limiting them to just...
Stocksinvestmentu.com

ETFs That Short The Market

Investors looking to hedge against investment risk should consider ETFs that short the market. It’s one thing to make a profit and book some gains while the market is going up and bullish. But, the real money goes to investors who can play both sides of the market – bullish and bearish – and still profit. You can now do so by investing in Inverse ETF’s to short the market.
Stocksinvestmentu.com

DocuSign Stock Forecast and Earnings Announcement

If you signed any type of agreement in 2020 then there’s a good chance that you did it virtually. During this process, you were probably sent a virtual document where you “signed” by simply typing in your name. Piece of cake. DocuSign stock gives investors access to one of the companies that helps make this possible. It pioneered the use of the eSignature.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Nordstrom Stock Has Plunged This Week: Will It Bounce Back?

Nordstrom's sales doubled year over year in the second quarter, and the company returned to profitability. Despite this recovery in the business, sales and earnings remained solidly below 2019 levels, leading investors to dump Nordstrom stock. As special occasions resume and more people return to the office over the next...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Support.com Stock Skyrocketed Today

Shares of Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) soared on Friday in an apparent short squeeze. By the close of trading, the technical support company's stock price was up 33.7% after surging as much as 203% earlier in the day. So what. In March, Support.com made public its intention to merge with Greenidge Generation...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Hibbet Sports Stock Reversed Course Today

Hibbett's business has recovered, but several factors may be headwinds for the stock going forward. Sports-related apparel retailer Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) reported quarterly earnings this morning that beat estimates and raised full-year guidance, and the initial reaction was strongly positive. The stock popped more than 6% in pre-market trading. So investors may be wondering why shares were trading 11.5% below Thursday's closing price, as of 2 p.m. EDT.
TrafficPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Natural Gas Stocks Were on Fire Today

Inventory is low, and global production could take a hit in the coming days. That's fueling natural gas prices to multiyear highs. Investors see this is an opportunity to buy cheap stocks in the sector. What happened. Energy stocks are absolutely crushing it. While oil and clean energy stocks rallied...
Stocksinvesting.com

This Snubbed International Fund Ignores China, Pays Monthly 8% Dividends

Overbought stock markets—and pathetic 1% dividends—here in the US just might have you tempted to look overseas for higher payouts. It’s a smart move. After all, plenty of countries offer investors higher dividends than America. For example, the yield on the FTSE 100 index, which consists of the 100 biggest companies on the London Stock Exchange by market cap, is 3.4% today, nearly triple the average S&P 500 payout of 1.3%.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Yatsen Holding Stock Plunged Today

Shares of Yatsen Holding (NYSE:YSG) took a dive today after the Chinese cosmetics company offered weak guidance in its second-quarter earnings report. The stock closed down 17.6% on the news. So what. Yatsen, which owns brands including Perfect Diary and Abby's Choice, said revenue jumped 53% in the quarter to...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Snowflake Stock Surged Today

Shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) surged 7.7% on Thursday, following the release of the cloud data specialist's fiscal 2022 second-quarter financial report. Snowflake's revenue soared 104% year over year to $272.2 million. This impressive growth was fueled by a 60% increase in total customers, to 4,990. Higher sales to existing clients, as can be seen by Snowflake's sterling net revenue retention rate of 169%, also contributed to the gains.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Salesforce.com Stock Popped Today

Shares of Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) rose 2.5% on Wednesday after the cloud titan delivered strong fiscal 2022 second-quarter results and boosted its full-year outlook. Salesforce's revenue jumped 23% year over year to $6.34 billion. Rising demand for digital transformation services is driving growth across the software provider's business lines. "Our Customer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy