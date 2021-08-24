Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Why Nio Stock Rose Today

By Howard Smith
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 7 days ago
  • Nio is reacting to accidents in China amid similar concerns with Tesla's Autopilot in the U.S.

What happened

The stock of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE:NIO) continued a climb Tuesday that began at the end of last week. Shares are up about 7% in the last three trading days as investors are moving back into U.S.-listed Chinese stocks in general. Nio's American depositary shares were up almost 4% on Tuesday alone at the high, but settled to a gain of about 1.5% as of 1:40 p.m. EDT.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gyUfP_0bbYQgcn00
Nio's ET7 luxury electric sedan will be available early next year. Image source: Nio.

So what

In addition to country-related regulatory concerns, Nio was in the news recently for a fatal accident involving one of its electric SUVs that was operating on the company's assisted-driving feature called Navigation on Pilot (NOP). In response, the company has started requiring drivers to take a test using the feature, according to CnEVPost, an industry news site dedicated to covering the new-energy vehicle industry in China.

Now what

The Nio app rolled out a Pilot exam for its vehicle owners on Monday, according to the report. It features a six-minute video that reviews key features and information about the company's assisted driving features. The video reemphasizes that the assisted driving features are not meant for truly autonomous driving, and it requires owners to answer 10 quiz questions to complete.

In the U.S., Tesla also faces scrutiny over its Autopilot feature after several accidents. Nio's video reiterates that drivers must maintain control when using its assisted-driving features, which are meant to set cruise speed and aid with staying in driving lanes.

Investors probably consider Nio's additional educational tools a smart move, particularly with more-general concerns about regulatory risks in China. That may have helped the recent bullish sentiment for its shares to continue today.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
121K+
Followers
58K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rose#Chinese#American#Cnevpost
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NIO
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

A Top Stock Under $10

BGC Partners is one of three leaders in the inter-dealer brokerage space. The company has seen rapid growth from its electronic trading platform, Fenics. A lot of new investors have come into the market in the past few years, in large part because of the ease of investing through no-fee online brokerages like Robinhood. And many of the most popular stocks on Robinhood, for example, are those with shares under $10. Some traders are looking to swing these stocks and sell for a profit, while others are looking for multibaggers that will generate great long-term returns.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Affirm Holdings Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) is trading significantly higher Monday after the company on Friday announced a partnership with Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) allowing customers to purchase items with an installment plan. Some Amazon customers now have the option to split the total cost of purchases of $50 or more...
Marketsinvestmentu.com

Best Gold Stocks to Balance Your Portfolio

Everyone wants to know the best way to make money in this market. With all the uncertainty in the market right now, many people are playing it safe. However, lots of investors believe investing in the best gold stocks is key to obtaining a balanced portfolio​. This precious metal has some of the highest liquidity in the commodity markets and has generally increased in value over time.
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy for September

Beaten-down stocks are often viewed as potential opportunities by savvy investors. Yet investors need to have the courage to go against the crowd, which is usually easier said than done amid negative market sentiment. If they wait until the recovery is established, everyone jumps on the bandwagon, and they are often left with only a fraction of the potential profit.
StocksInvestorPlace

4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: AFRM, FB, ZM, TSLA

The bears were caught offside on Friday, betting that the Fed would say something to derail the rally. The opposite was true, as the S&P 500 surged to new all-time highs. That train continued without stopping on Monday. With all of that in mind, let’s look at a few top stock trades.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

The idea of holding any stock forever may seem daunting. Picking growth stocks for the ultra-long term can be even more challenging, as companies in the category typically have valuations with strong future performance already baked in. However, giving high-quality growth stocks time to flourish can transform your investing performance. As just one example, Amazon stock has surged roughly 33,000% over the last 20 years.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Moves to Make If the Stock Market Dips

Investors appear to be getting more worried about a possible stock market correction, as we've seen the VIX jump upwards over the past few weeks. More bad headlines are swirling about the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Fed tapering looks imminent, and the major stock indexes are still poking around their all-time highs.
StocksFOXBusiness

Stock market turns cautious as ‘defensive’ shares surge

Some of the hottest stocks in the U.S. are pointing to an economic cool-down. Utilities and healthcare are among the best-performing groups in the S&P 500 so far this quarter, with gains of 7.8% and 6.6%, respectively, compared with a 4.9% rise in the broad stock index. Big winners include utility NextEra Energy Inc., NEE -0.48% which is up 14% this quarter, while shares of medical company Danaher Corp. DHR 0.24% are up 19%.
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Stocks To Watch For Tech, Fintech and Inflation Catalysts

Broader markets have been celebrating new record highs regularly over the summer. Year-to-date (YTD), the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), the S&P 500 index, and the Nasdaq 100 index are up about 15.6%, 20.5%, and 18.2% respectively. Meanwhile, analysts debate whether valuation levels for many stocks are overextended at this point. Nonetheless, there are several catalysts that could push a number of shares and sectors even higher in the final stretch of 2021. Today I’ll be discussing seven stocks to watch that could benefit from such trends.
San Jose, CAFOXBusiness

Zoom Video Communications stock tanks on growth concerns

Zoom Video Communications Inc. was on track for its worst day in almost 10 months after the video-conferencing provider warned demand for its service will slow. Shares of the San Jose, California-based company plunged by as much as 17% to $288.30 apiece before paring their losses. At session lows, the stock was 49% below its all-time high of $568.34 set on Oct. 19.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Shareholders Wish This Nasdaq Stock Never Agreed to a Buyout

The Nasdaq was little changed on Tuesday afternoon. Shares of Five9, however, fell sharply. The company's buyout bid from Zoom has made Five9 stock vulnerable to Zoom's problems. The stock market was resilient on Tuesday, fighting back from early losses to trade nearly unchanged in early afternoon trading. Just before...
Stocksinvestmentu.com

ETFs That Short The Market

Investors looking to hedge against investment risk should consider ETFs that short the market. It’s one thing to make a profit and book some gains while the market is going up and bullish. But, the real money goes to investors who can play both sides of the market – bullish and bearish – and still profit. You can now do so by investing in Inverse ETF’s to short the market.
StocksInvestorPlace

3 Stocks to Buy Into the Fall Season

The expert opinions are severely divergent on stocks. Some believe that this is the start of a new leg higher. Others think the indices are forming a top. What is contributing to this is the fact that current economic conditions are unique. We are literally off the charts. Yet, within this confusion we continue to seek stocks to buy, preferably on dips. This would lower the odds of chasing too late.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

These Stock Market Charts Will Make You a Smarter Investor

Sector rotation is the rise of stocks in one industry, or sector, at the expense of stocks in other industries. For instance, investors fearing the broad market is poised for a correction may shed their riskier technology names and replace them with safer, more reliable utilities stocks. The selling causes technology names to lose value, while the buying pushes utilities stocks higher.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy in September

Many investors seem to have lost interest in dividend stocks as the focus on Wall Street has gravitated toward more exciting, growth companies. That could change quickly, though, if a market downturn hits or if sales gains in crowded tech areas like cloud services and e-commerce begin to disappoint. Yet...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Pfizer, BioNTech, and Moderna Stocks Jumped Today

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Comirnaty -- the COVID-19 vaccine co-developed by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) -- for use in people aged 16 and older on Monday. The news drove shares of Pfizer and BioNTech up 2.5% and 9.6%, respectively. Fellow vaccine maker Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) also saw its stock price surge 7.6%.

Comments / 0

Community Policy