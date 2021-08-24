Alliance/12-team CFP

I hope people don't look past the fact that one of the major reasons (or at least from what I've heard) for the Alliance is because these conferences don't want a 12-team Playoff with 8 SEC teams. In fact, the first question that was asked was about how much they support the current model and/or the proposed model, and new ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips made it sound like the ACC is in favor of the current model. I've been told that the only conference in favor of 12 teams is the SEC...this has ramifications far beyond scheduling.