Clemson, SC

Re: Someone do me a favor and explain how the scheduling

 7 days ago

Details are not released yet but there are 41 football teams in the alliance, all are expected to schedule 2 games annually which 1 will be from each of the opposing conferences. Pac and Big will drop their conference schedules to 8 games to match the ACC model and then two OOC games in alliance. Teams that have standing rivalries like Clemson-Coots will play 11 P5 games annually. Then there is the ND hiccup where if its a year that Clemson plays ND, that would be 12 P5 games annually. This is another reason to get ND on our conference. So we can guarantee 1 OOC game with one of our instate FCS teams. Overall our SOS would obviously jump substantially.

Re: Daunting Schedule For Georgia

Re: Daunting Schedule For Georgia

Is it me or am I missing something here? This is the schedule that I have been hearing so much about. Should they loose to Clemson they will have "TIME" to regroup. It looks like after Florida- the next hardest game have is the BYE week. Saturday, Sept. 4 Clemson.
NFLPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

Cowboys Make 28 Moves To Set Initial 53-Man Roster

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys waived/released 24 players Tuesday, including quarterbacks Garrett Gilbert and Ben DiNucci, to reach the NFL's 53-man roster limit. Released (not subject to waivers) QB Garrett Gilbert. S Darian Thompson. CB Deante Burton. LS Jake McQuaide. OT Eric Smith. TE Jeremy Sprinkle. DT Justin Hamilton. Waived.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

I wish Dabo would unleash, just to see how many points

Said “maybe we won’t have to play y’all this year because of covid.”. Frankly, Clemson should drop uof6c from the schedule... Uof6c is beneath Clemson in literally every facet of the game. It really isn't close anymore and it could easily be another ten or more years before that trend changes. Sure...it's an easy win for Clemson and stomping a mud hole in them is thoroughly enjoyable, but at the end of the day, playing them just drags down Clemson's SOS ranking.

