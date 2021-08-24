Re: Someone do me a favor and explain how the scheduling

Details are not released yet but there are 41 football teams in the alliance, all are expected to schedule 2 games annually which 1 will be from each of the opposing conferences. Pac and Big will drop their conference schedules to 8 games to match the ACC model and then two OOC games in alliance. Teams that have standing rivalries like Clemson-Coots will play 11 P5 games annually. Then there is the ND hiccup where if its a year that Clemson plays ND, that would be 12 P5 games annually. This is another reason to get ND on our conference. So we can guarantee 1 OOC game with one of our instate FCS teams. Overall our SOS would obviously jump substantially.