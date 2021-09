Hurricane Ida has slammed energy production on the US Gulf coast, causing the evacuation of more than half of the rigs in the Gulf of Mexico, according to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE).Investors signalled the outages could drive up US petrol prices in the coming weeks, as the ability to turn crude oil into major byproducts will be severely limited by the aftermath of the hurricane, which was labelled a category 4 storm before being downgraded to a tropical storm.US petrol prices rose by more than 3 per cent as investors tried to work out how long...