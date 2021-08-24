Cancel
Dodgers Off Day News and Notes

Cover picture for the articleIn a week, the Los Angeles Dodgers have gained 2.5 games in the NL West standings. Going 9-1 over a ten game stretch and 14-4 in the month of August can do that for you. Two of the games that the Dodgers won over the weekend against the New York Mets were games that felt like one the Dodgers would have lost in the past. Both were one- run games, something the Dodgers have failed miserably at winning earlier in the season. But in both games the bullpen held on, and Kenley Jansen got the save on both, on back to back days.

