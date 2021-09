AIR QUALITY ALERT has been issued for Beaverhead, Carbon, Gallatin, Madison, and Park counties. Air quality will fluctuate from MODERATE to UNHALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS. An upper level low will keep a few clouds in the picture for northwest Montana. Otherwise, only an isolated shower threat along the Canadian border. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s for high today and Thursday. It will be chilly at night, with lows in the 30s and low 40s. Higher valleys will be susceptible to frost by sunrise.