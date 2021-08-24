Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Tuesday

By Jon Winkler, Reviewed
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zpeC7_0bbYN7lG00
Hit the outdoors this week with Amazon deals on running smartwatches, light-up hats and more. Getty/niuniu/Garmin/YunTuo/Amazon

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Though summer is coming to a close, there's still time to get outside and enjoy the warm weather. Whether you want to exercise on a long hiking trail during the day or just be able to see outside at night, Amazon deals have you covered with savings on must-have essentials.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

If you need something to track your progress, one of our favorite running watches is available at a $60 discount. Meanwhile, get ready for those earlier sunsets with a YunTuo LED beanie hat for as low as $8.49. For more essentials, check out more top-tier products on sale at Amazon today.

1. Save $60: One of our favorite running watches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42P7pr_0bbYN7lG00
We found the Garmin Forerunner 45 to be the running watch for those who want the basic information with no extra bells and whistles. Garmin/Amazon

Sure, running is great exercise, but just how great was your last jog? A running watch can tell you how long you've been running and how far you've gone, as well as provide other insights that can help you improve your fitness. We like the Garmin Forerunner 45 , which you can get for as low as $139.99—a 30% discount from its list price of $199.99. The Forerunner 45 is one of our favorite running watches , having wowed us with its intuitive user interface and simple set up. It's also a great size to be worn casually.

Get the Garmin Forerunner 45 Running Watch from $139.99 (Save $50 to $60)

2. 39% off: This light-up beanie hat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Esrdh_0bbYN7lG00
Customers love this YunTuo beanie hat for its softness and LED light, which frees up their hands on night walks. YunTuo/Amazon

As fun as it can be to spend the day outside, it can be even more fun to hang out under the stars. To see where you're stepping after dark, get this YunTuo LED beanie hat , on sale for as low as $8.49. Usually listed for $13.99, you can get this unisex hat in multiple colors. With an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars, nearly 2,000 of its near-2,400 total ratings were 5-star raves. Not only did customers find the hat warm, but they also appreciated the multiple brightness settings of the light and how having the light in the hat freed up their hands.

Get the YunTuo LED Beanie Hat from $8.49 (Save $1.65 to $5.50)

3. Less than $110: Our favorite video doorbell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EsK71_0bbYN7lG00
The Eufy WiFi video doorbell impressed us with its custom activity zones and compatibility with Google and Alexa. Eufy/Amazon

If you're away from home, it helps to be able to keep an eye on what's going on back at home base. Fortunately, the Eufy WiFi Video Doorbell can be yours for $109.99. This compact home device is currently discounted by 31% from its list price of $159.99 down to $109.99. We found the Eufy camera to be the best affordable video doorbell for its crystal-clear, 2560 x 1920 pixel resolution and integration with Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa. We also liked its ability to watch the preview of the motion alert (including a “facial snapshot”) without opening the accompanying mobile app so you can quickly see who's at your door.

Get the Eufy Security WiFi Video Doorbell for $109.99 (Save $50)

4. Save $30: This speedy air fryer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SqlvU_0bbYN7lG00
The quick cooking time and easy clean-up process for this Ninja Foodi impressed many shoppers. Ninja/Amazon

An air fryer can help you cut down on cooking time and cleaning stresses in your everyday routine. If you want some of that convenience in your own life, right now, the Ninja OS301 Foodi 10-in-1 air fryer and pressure cooker is on sale for as low as $169.99. The 6.5-quart size is now available at $169.99, a 15% discount from the $199.99 list price. If you need an even larger capacity, the 8-quart size is also on sale for 20% off from its list price of $249.99, bringing the price down to $199.99. Nearly 19,000 customers gave the appliance a 5-star rating, bringing its overall rating up to 4.8 out of 5 stars out of more than 22,000 total ratings. Customers not only appreciated the easy clean-up process after cooking, but also the speedy cooking time itself.

Get the Ninja OS301 Foodi 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer from $169.99 (Save $30 to $50)

5. 23% off: This compact portable speaker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OCjY4_0bbYN7lG00
Customers appreciated the speed of Bluetooth connectivity and battery life of this Bose wireless speaker. Bose/Amazon

Whether you're up in a mountain or sitting by the water, it helps to have a little music to improve the mood. That's why it helps to have a portable speaker with a strong connection to your phone and a durable build. A piece with both of those elements is the Bose SoundLink Color II , which is now available for as low as $99. The small speaker is usually listed for $129, but you can get it multiple colors for $30 off. With an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars, shoppers appreciated how quickly their mobile devices paired with the speaker, not to mention the speaker's crisp sound quality.

Get the Bose SoundLink Color II Speaker for $99 (Save $30)

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter . It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Tuesday

Comments / 0

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

233K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Fitness#Mobile Devices#Smartphone App#Reviewed#Eufy#Air Fryer#Bose Amazon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
ShoppingPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This on Amazon, Stop Using It Immediately, Authorities Say

When you need a particular product in a hurry, there are few places easier to find what you're looking for than Amazon. With just a few clicks, you can locate practically any item, purchase it, and know that it will arrive at your doorstep days later. However, with so many products available, some occasionally fall through the cracks when it comes safety. Unfortunately, that's the case with one Amazon exclusive product that's being pulled from the market, and authorities are telling anyone who has one at home to stop using it immediately. Read on to find out if your Amazon purchases are affected and what to do if you have the recalled product at home.
ShoppingETOnline.com

Amazon's Labor Day Sale: Best Deals on Kitchen Appliances and Cookware

It's time to fall in love with cooking again. You might be feeling some kitchen burn-out after spending the pandemic baking banana bread, raising a sourdough starter and learning how to air-fry every item in your fridge and freezer. But with fall cooking and baking ahead of us, you can grab great discounts on kitchen appliances and cookware you'll want to use over and over again with Amazon's Labor Day deals.
ElectronicsPhone Arena

The best Galaxy Watch you can get in 2021 - updated August

There are two main camps when it comes to smartwatches - Samsung and Apple. We know, tons of other manufacturers fight to get a piece of the cake but sales figures say it’s mostly the big two enjoying the sweets. There’s no denying that the Apple Watch is one hell...
ShoppingETOnline.com

Amazon's Labor Day Sale: Best Deals on Athleisure and Activewear

Labor Day weekend is heading our way. That means kids are heading back to school and some of us are returning to the office. But many of us are still working from home and athleisure and activewear are keeping us comfortable. We're not letting go of our comfortable clothing just yet and Amazon has our back! Right now with Amazon's Labor Day deals, you can find deals on hundreds of athleisure and activewear items including leggings, yoga pants and joggers to keep your wardrobe current. Amazon is jam-packed with major markdowns on athleisure and activewear -- whether you're looking for workout wear or you're shopping for a new work from home outfit.
Shoppingcountryliving.com

You Can Get a Black Ceramic Tree on Amazon for a Classic Halloween Piece

Although those ceramic Christmas trees that popped up at your parents’ and grandparents’ homes during the holidays first gained popularity in the 1970s, they’ve made a major comeback over the past few years — so much so that when a Halloween version come out last year at Michaels, it sold out online and in stores. Luckily, Amazon came to the rescue by offering a similar one, and it’s back in stock for Halloween 2021.
Electronicsmakeuseof.com

The 10 Weirdest Smart Gadgets You Can Buy

Ever wondered just how niche and unusual a smart device could get? Well, with almost every device needing a Wi-Fi connection these days, it's no surprise that more and more surprising smart devices are entering the market every year. So, here are the 10 weirdest smart devices out there today.
ShoppingAutoblog

These back-to-school Amazon tech deals could save you a bundle

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. As with every back-to-school season, you'll find no shortage of deals floating around the web right now. To commemorate the new school year, Amazon has slashed prices on all of its tech for kids and adults alike. If you've been wondering what the "Echo" craze is all about, there's no better time than now to dip your toe into the Amazon ecosystem. Check out some of our favorite deals from the sale below.
EducationPosted by
DFW Community News

10 Great Last Minute Back To School Deals On Amazon You Can Get Right Now

Back-to-school season is here, and it’s time to stock up on supplies. Whether kids are heading back to elementary school or college, there are all kinds of last minute back-to-school deals worth checking out on Amazon, like discounts on clothing, backpacks and more. Don’t forget to seek out deals on some of Amazon’s most kid-loved tech, too, such as the Apple AirPods Pro and the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro.
ShoppingPosted by
The Independent

Black Friday TV deals 2021: When does the sale start and what deals can we expect?

Black Friday is the heavyweight champion of annual shopping events, looming over all others like some kind of Godzilla made of discounts. The sales blowout begins on 26 November and sees prices slashed on everything from technology and beauty products to toys, home appliances and clothing.It might still be a while off, but Black Friday deals start early and, unlike Amazon Prime Day, the sales event isn’t exclusive to one retailer. Everybody gets involved, including Amazon, but also a wide selection of UK stores such as Boots, Very, Argos and Currys.Originally a one-day sale, recent years have seen Black Friday...
ElectronicsLaredo Morning Times

How to get a free Kindle Oasis

Don’t delete your emails in a hurry if you’re a Kindle reader. Why? Amazon is emailing Kindle customers important information about how you can get a free Kindle Oasis (10th generation) or up to $70 off a new Kindle Paperwhite or Kindle Oasis and $25 in ebook credits. The offer comes as a response to Mobile Network Operators (MNO) phasing out 2G and 3G networks in support of 4G and 5G networks, rendering older Kindle devices defective.
ElectronicsAndroid Central

How to remove lock screen ads from your Amazon Kindle or Fire Tablet

Amazon's devices have always been extremely affordable, especially its Kindle e-readers and Fire Tablets. Meant almost exclusively for content consumption, these entertainment devices are subsidized largely by Amazon's ecosystem. You see, the company knows you'll buy Kindle books, music, videos, and other services from Amazon directly, so it has no problem selling the gadgets at or below cost to get that juicy services revenue. Another way it makes these devices cheaper is by offering you ad-supported versions, which can save $20 or so on the initial purchase price. Most people think the tradeoff is clear and fair, but if you're tired of seeing them, here's how to remove those lock screen ads from your Amazon Kindle or Fire tablet.

Comments / 0

Community Policy