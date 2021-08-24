The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Tuesday

Hit the outdoors this week with Amazon deals on running smartwatches, light-up hats and more. Getty/niuniu/Garmin/YunTuo/Amazon

Though summer is coming to a close, there's still time to get outside and enjoy the warm weather. Whether you want to exercise on a long hiking trail during the day or just be able to see outside at night, Amazon deals have you covered with savings on must-have essentials.

If you need something to track your progress, one of our favorite running watches is available at a $60 discount. Meanwhile, get ready for those earlier sunsets with a YunTuo LED beanie hat for as low as $8.49. For more essentials, check out more top-tier products on sale at Amazon today.

1. Save $60: One of our favorite running watches

We found the Garmin Forerunner 45 to be the running watch for those who want the basic information with no extra bells and whistles. Garmin/Amazon

Sure, running is great exercise, but just how great was your last jog? A running watch can tell you how long you've been running and how far you've gone, as well as provide other insights that can help you improve your fitness. We like the Garmin Forerunner 45 , which you can get for as low as $139.99—a 30% discount from its list price of $199.99. The Forerunner 45 is one of our favorite running watches , having wowed us with its intuitive user interface and simple set up. It's also a great size to be worn casually.

Get the Garmin Forerunner 45 Running Watch from $139.99 (Save $50 to $60)

2. 39% off: This light-up beanie hat

Customers love this YunTuo beanie hat for its softness and LED light, which frees up their hands on night walks. YunTuo/Amazon

As fun as it can be to spend the day outside, it can be even more fun to hang out under the stars. To see where you're stepping after dark, get this YunTuo LED beanie hat , on sale for as low as $8.49. Usually listed for $13.99, you can get this unisex hat in multiple colors. With an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars, nearly 2,000 of its near-2,400 total ratings were 5-star raves. Not only did customers find the hat warm, but they also appreciated the multiple brightness settings of the light and how having the light in the hat freed up their hands.

Get the YunTuo LED Beanie Hat from $8.49 (Save $1.65 to $5.50)

3. Less than $110: Our favorite video doorbell

The Eufy WiFi video doorbell impressed us with its custom activity zones and compatibility with Google and Alexa. Eufy/Amazon

If you're away from home, it helps to be able to keep an eye on what's going on back at home base. Fortunately, the Eufy WiFi Video Doorbell can be yours for $109.99. This compact home device is currently discounted by 31% from its list price of $159.99 down to $109.99. We found the Eufy camera to be the best affordable video doorbell for its crystal-clear, 2560 x 1920 pixel resolution and integration with Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa. We also liked its ability to watch the preview of the motion alert (including a “facial snapshot”) without opening the accompanying mobile app so you can quickly see who's at your door.

Get the Eufy Security WiFi Video Doorbell for $109.99 (Save $50)

4. Save $30: This speedy air fryer

The quick cooking time and easy clean-up process for this Ninja Foodi impressed many shoppers. Ninja/Amazon

An air fryer can help you cut down on cooking time and cleaning stresses in your everyday routine. If you want some of that convenience in your own life, right now, the Ninja OS301 Foodi 10-in-1 air fryer and pressure cooker is on sale for as low as $169.99. The 6.5-quart size is now available at $169.99, a 15% discount from the $199.99 list price. If you need an even larger capacity, the 8-quart size is also on sale for 20% off from its list price of $249.99, bringing the price down to $199.99. Nearly 19,000 customers gave the appliance a 5-star rating, bringing its overall rating up to 4.8 out of 5 stars out of more than 22,000 total ratings. Customers not only appreciated the easy clean-up process after cooking, but also the speedy cooking time itself.

Get the Ninja OS301 Foodi 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer from $169.99 (Save $30 to $50)

5. 23% off: This compact portable speaker

Customers appreciated the speed of Bluetooth connectivity and battery life of this Bose wireless speaker. Bose/Amazon

Whether you're up in a mountain or sitting by the water, it helps to have a little music to improve the mood. That's why it helps to have a portable speaker with a strong connection to your phone and a durable build. A piece with both of those elements is the Bose SoundLink Color II , which is now available for as low as $99. The small speaker is usually listed for $129, but you can get it multiple colors for $30 off. With an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars, shoppers appreciated how quickly their mobile devices paired with the speaker, not to mention the speaker's crisp sound quality.

Get the Bose SoundLink Color II Speaker for $99 (Save $30)

