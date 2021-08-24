Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Ryan Succop tests positive for COVID-19

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kw1WE_0bbYN2Ld00

Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Ryan Succop tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, head coach Bruce Arians confirmed.

Succop, who is vaccinated, will miss Saturday’s preseason finale against the host Houston Texans.

Arians said that Succop had attended an indoor dinner with friends from the Tennessee Titans. The Bucs and Titans held joint practices last week and met in preseason action on Saturday, with Tennessee winning 34-3.

Succop, 34, spent time on the reserve/COVID-19 list last December in his first season with Tampa Bay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CAuMG_0bbYN2Ld00 Also Read:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule and 2021 season predictions

In March, he signed a three-year, $12 million contract to return to the defending champions.

Succop made 28 of 31 field-goal attempts and 52 of 57 extra points during the 2020 regular season. He converted all nine field goals and 12 of 13 PATs in the postseason, including a 52-yard field goal against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

In 182 career games with the Kansas City Chiefs (2009-13), Titans (2014-19) and Bucs, Succop has made 83.0 percent of his 318 field-goal tries and 96.3 percent of his 405 PATs.

Related: NFL Power Rankings – 3 NFC West teams make the top-10

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

18K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Etienne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Titans#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Health
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Super Bowl LV
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bruce Arians Has A Scary Admission On Antonio Brown

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of the 2020 season. After some uncertainty at the start of the offseason, Brown re-joined the Bucs for a second year, and head coach Bruce Arians is excited for how he looks now. Speaking to...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Buccaneers Cut 3 Notable Players On Sunday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ 2021 title defense began on Saturday with a preseason loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. While the result of the game doesn’t ultimately matter, it proved to be the last game for several Buccaneers players. On Sunday, the Buccaneers announced the release of three players from their...
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buccaneers: Tom Brady has found his new favorite wide receiver

Tom Brady and Antonio Brown will be a problem with the Buccaneers. In the final preseason game before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers begin the sequel to their Super Bowl winning 2020, Tom Brady has already showed what many Bucs fans must have hoped for since last year; the re-emergence of Antonio Brown to his old self.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Cut Tight End In Surprising Move

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers boast a loaded roster that many believe can win the Super Bowl again this year. Unfortunately, one standout player won’t get to be a part of it anymore. According to reports, the Buccaneers are releasing tight end Tanner Hudson ahead of the 53-man roster deadline. Hudson...
NFLCBS Sports

Tom Brady lashes out at 'ignorant' NFL players and here's what set off the Buccaneers quarterback

It's not often you hear Tom Brady lash out at every player in the NFL, but that's exactly what he did on Thursday. The Buccaneers quarterback referred to NFL players as "ignorant" and it seems the thing that set him off was the release of Forbes' annual list of the NFL's most valuable franchises. Brady seemed to be especially irritated by the fact that the salary cap went down this year even though the NFL's 32 teams actually increased in value by an average of 14% (The overall increase was slightly surprising, but only because the NFL lost billions due to the pandemic).
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buccaneers: Rob Gronkowski disrespected by Patriots before 2021 return

The Buccaneers would never disrespect Rob Gronkowski as the Patriots have. The Patriots are lucky to have rostered the best quarterback and the best tight end in NFL history. Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski leave a legacy that will be hard for anyone to reach, which makes it all the more confusing that the Patriots would decide to disrespect Gronk before his return to New England this season with the Buccaneers.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Buccaneers Released Veteran Quarterback Tuesday Morning

After six years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, backup quarterback Ryan Griffin is being released. The Bucs have completely reshaped their quarterback room in recent years. Last year, the team let Jameis Winston walk, bringing in the legendary Tom Brady. The gambit immediately paid dividends. Brady led the team to a surprising Super Bowl win in 2020-21.
NFLPosted by
Us Weekly

Tom Brady’s Son Jack, 13, Takes His New Job as Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ball Boy ‘Very Seriously’

Following in dad’s footsteps! Tom Brady‘s eldest son, Jack, scored a sporty summer job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — and is already making an impression. “@Buccaneers got a new ball boy this week,” the former New England Patriots quarterback, 44, wrote alongside an Instagram Story snap of his 13-year-old son beside him on the practice field. “He takes his summer job and every rep very seriously. … Just like his dad!!”
NFLbucsreport.com

Buccaneers Release Two Linebackers

The cut downs continue for the Buccaneers. Two linebackers have been released by the team. According to Greg Auman, the Buccaneers have released veteran linebacker Joe Jones from the squad. This may be a good sign for Grant Stuart. Stuart is known as “Mr. Irrelevant“ since he was the final player chosen in this year‘s NFL draft.
NFLamericanmilitarynews.com

Former Navy football player Cameron Kinley released by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released former Navy football player Cameron Kinley, who received special permission from the Department of Defense to pursue an NFL career. Kinley was placed on waivers less than 24 hours after playing in Tampa Bay’s exhibition opener versus the Cincinnati Bengals. The 6-foot-2, 204-pound cornerback recorded six tackles, including five solo, in the game. However, the rookie was also penalized for lowering his head to initiate contact.
NFLchatsports.com

Houston Texans take a tough loss to Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-16

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports. The Houston Texans took on the defending champion Buccaneers, coming out with a 23-16 loss. This game got off to an interesting start with starting Safety Justin Reid kicking off, resulting in a touchback. The Texans special teams showed up after the defense was burned alive on Tampa’s second drive with a blocked extra point. This is what teams need to see early on, as special teams can help you win 1-3 games in a season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy