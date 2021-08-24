Industry Veterans Launch UniteCraft
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – UniteCraft Corporation, a collaboration of three brewing industry veterans, launched UniteCraft.com. This new online platform of web based applications enables the highly fragmented craft beer industry to enjoy the economic benefits previously only experienced by large breweries and brewery collectives. Formed by Derek Godfrey, thirty years in the brewery industry (Micro Matic / MillerCoors / Molson) and Nick Michaels, software architecture of global e-business platforms (Micro Matic), UniteCraft Corporation has partnered with Sam Holloway (Co-founder and President of Crafting A Strategy) to level the playing field against “Big Beer”. UniteCraft’s mission is to use its proprietary technology to organize the collective power of independent craft breweries, to expand market opportunities for any brewery, and to help small breweries create healthier businesses.www.brewbound.com
