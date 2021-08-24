Cancel
Showtime boss says we didn't do justice to Dexter with its disappointing finale, promises a "proper finale" with revival

“Dexter is a jewel in the crown of Showtime and we didn’t do it justice in the end and that has always been a burr under my saddle,” Showtime entertainment president Gary Levine at the TV press tour. “We’ve always wanted to see if there was a way to do it right and it took a long time to figure out what that was and a long time for (star Michael C. Hall) to be willing to revisit the role.” Levine was asked if the Dexter limited series was truly "limited." Levine responded: “Call (the upcoming episodes) what you will. Call it a ‘limited series,’ but the rules are it can’t be limited series if it’s coming from something that was on the air for a long time. We call it a ‘special event series.’ For me, it’s revisiting Dexter and giving a proper finale for a brilliant series.”

