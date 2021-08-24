Corporate card startup Ramp hits $3.9bn valuation
Fast-growing corporate credit card startup Ramp has hit a $3.9 billion valuation off the back of a $300 million Series C funding round led by Founders Fund. Redpoint, Thrive Capital, D1 Capital Partners, Coatue, Spark Capital, Stripe, Box Group, Conversion Capital, Lux Capital, Iconiq Capital, Altimeter Capital, Vista Public Strategies, A* Partners, Definition Capital, Honeycomb, Flexport, Lachy Groom Fund, Olive Tree, and Kinetic joined the round.www.finextra.com
