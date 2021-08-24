Corporate card startup Ramp hits $3.9bn valuation

How embedded finance is streamlining banking and payments for consumers and enabling brands to launch new products with ease. About a decade ago, challenger banks and neobanks signalled the start of the fintech revolution. Traditional banks stood up and took notice of the industry upending potential of fintech apps with their seamless in-app experiences, thorough customer journey mapping, and competitive rates. Indeed, today there is an app for almost every financial service including insurance, investments, mortgages, pensions, and digital assets. Now, embedded finance is forming the next step of the financial revolution.