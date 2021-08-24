Cancel
Bakersfield, CA

Police arrest 18-year-old man in East Bakersfield killing

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 7 days ago
Bakersfield Police Department made an arrest in the August 11th killing in the 200 block of Tyree Toliver St.

Officers arrested James Randle, 18, of Bakersfield, at about 12 a.m. Monday in the 2400 block of south M St. He was arrested on suspicion of homicide, gang participation and aggravated assault involving the shooting death of one man and the injury of another man August 11th.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Det. McNabb at 661-326-3873 or BPD at 661-327-7111.

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

