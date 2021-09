Whether you're saving money for a cash cushion, emergency savings, or a long-term goal like buying your own home, it all requires financial planning. But when we adhere to a strict budget, the thought of putting money aside may seem implausible. "Having money in a savings account can provide a certain amount of financial security," says Jill Gonzalez, analyst at WalletHub. "When you have money saved, your life can become easier, because you'll be able to maintain your lifestyle even in the event of an emergency or in the case of an unexpected large expense."