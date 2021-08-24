Cancel
Avengers Murders Teased In New What If...? Trailer

By Kofi Outlaw
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel's What If...? has released a new trailer, which teases the darkest episode of the series yet. In the new trailer for What If...? Episode 3 we learn that the premise for the new story is "What If... The World Lost Its Mightiest Heroes?" a tale that will explore the ramifications of what would've happened in Marvel Cinematic Universe if the Avengers members had never lived to come together and defend Earth (and later the galaxy) from threats like Loki. However, other promotional materials for Marvel's What If...? episode 3 have definitely suggested that this premise will go even deeper than we think it will.

