She shared the news that she's officially a "college mom" now in an emotional message. Draya Michele is the mom of a freshman college student. You read that correctly. The Mint Swim founder, actress and media personality shared with her followers over the weekend that she recently dropped her firstborn son, Kniko, off at school at Georgia State University in Atlanta. She shared a gallery of photos of the him packing up his things, moving them into his dorm, and of them together along with an emotional message wishing him well.