Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

New round of stimulus checks coming to some California residents

By Jake Flanagin
Posted by 
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 7 days ago

A fourth round of stimulus payments are expected to go out to low to middle-income Californians by the end of Aug. 2021, according to the state’s Franchise Tax Board.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 3

KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stimulus Bill#Senate Bill#Californians#The Franchise Tax Board#The San Jose Mercury News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy