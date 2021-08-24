New Yorkers React To Kathy Hochul Making History As New York’s First Female Governor: ‘It’s About Time’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Kathy Hochul is not only now the 57th governor of New York , but the first woman to serve as the state’s chief executive .

CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis spoke to New Yorkers about what this shift in Albany means to them.

“This is an emotional moment for me but it’s one I prepared for,” Hochul said.

A monumental moment for now- Governor Kathy Hochul and a historic one for New Yorkers watching a woman take the state’s highest office for the first time.

“It’s about time,” said Leslie Frank.

“I feel optimistic,” said Catherine Huang.

“Look, we have a woman VP right now, and I think this is just the beginning,” said Joanne Diamond.

The beginning of a huge movement for women, Diamond said. She’s the mother of two daughters.

“To see a woman as a governor, especially in light of the Me Too movement, to see a woman that’s in power, and to show all the young girls and young women, that women are here,” Diamond said.

“Obviously, women have made a huge contribution to our country, to our state and our entire society. So it’s about time we have one in the state house,” a man named Seth said.

DeAngelis met Seth in Central Park, observing the statue of the women’s rights pioneers who paved the way for moments like this.

“Sojourner Truth, Susan B Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, really helped define the world we live in now,” Seth said.

Nearly a year ago, on Women’s Equality Day, then-Lt. Gov. Hochul joined in the on the unveiling of the monument .

For some, the focus isn’t on who she is, but what she does in these challenging times.

“I want the person to be capable,” one person said.

“Merit over gender,” Huang said.

“I’m hoping that having this new leadership in place will bring some hope and opportunity for all of us to see more promising times,” said Robert Marash.

“I think she’s well prepared to do the job,” said Holly-Dale Shapiro.

The governor is already revving up to a run for a term of her own, and a future for more female leaders to follow.

“I hope that people my age and that my friends’ children all see this as a way that they can you know follow in her footsteps and do something similar one day,” said Katherine Wardle.

Many people DeAngelis spoke to said, while Hochul is the first female governor in the state, they’re confident she won’t be the last.