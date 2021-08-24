Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

New Yorkers React To Kathy Hochul Making History As New York’s First Female Governor: ‘It’s About Time’

By Jenna DeAngelis
Posted by 
CBS New York
CBS New York
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BqaXF_0bbYJ6jh00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) Kathy Hochul is not only now the 57th governor of New York , but the first woman to serve as the state’s chief executive .

CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis spoke to New Yorkers about what this shift in Albany means to them.

“This is an emotional moment for me but it’s one I prepared for,” Hochul said.

A monumental moment for now- Governor Kathy Hochul and a historic one for New Yorkers watching a woman take the state’s highest office for the first time.

“It’s about time,” said Leslie Frank.

“I feel optimistic,” said Catherine Huang.

“Look, we have a woman VP right now, and I think this is just the beginning,” said Joanne Diamond.

The beginning of a huge movement for women, Diamond said. She’s the mother of two daughters.

“To see a woman as a governor, especially in light of the Me Too movement, to see a woman that’s in power, and to show all the young girls and young women, that women are here,” Diamond said.

“Obviously, women have made a huge contribution to our country, to our state and our entire society. So it’s about time we have one in the state house,” a man named Seth said.

DeAngelis met Seth in Central Park, observing the statue of the women’s rights pioneers who paved the way for moments like this.

“Sojourner Truth, Susan B Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, really helped define the world we live in now,” Seth said.

Nearly a year ago, on Women’s Equality Day, then-Lt. Gov. Hochul joined in the on the unveiling of the monument .

For some, the focus isn’t on who she is, but what she does in these challenging times.

“I want the person to be capable,” one person said.

“Merit over gender,” Huang said.

“I’m hoping that having this new leadership in place will bring some hope and opportunity for all of us to see more promising times,” said Robert Marash.

“I think she’s well prepared to do the job,” said Holly-Dale Shapiro.

The governor is already revving up to a run for a term of her own, and a future for more female leaders to follow.

“I hope that people my age and that my friends’ children all see this as a way that they can you know follow in her footsteps and do something similar one day,” said Katherine Wardle.

Many people DeAngelis spoke to said, while Hochul is the first female governor in the state, they’re confident she won’t be the last.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
57K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Cady Stanton
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Sojourner Truth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#About Time#New Yorkers#Cbs2#Women S Equality Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul Praised For Getting Out In Front Of NYC’s Subway Snafu; Next, She’s Expected To Tackle Eviction Moratorium

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul ordered the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to hire two outside engineering firms to investigate Sunday night’s subway meltdown, after a power surge disrupted service and forced the evacuation of hundreds from stalled trains. She’s also trying to solve the problem of an eviction moratorium that expires Tuesday, imperiling thousands of tenants, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported Monday. READ MORE: Gov. Hochul Calls For Investigation Into ‘Unprecedented’ Power Surge That Shut Down Subway Lines, Forced Evacuations It was the morning after a massive subway meltdown — 7:15 a.m. — and if New Yorkers wanted to know where their governor was,...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Long Island Parents Protest NYS School Mask Mandate

MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — With less than a week before many schools start, the debate over a mask mandate continues to take center stage. On Sunday, demonstrators took to the streets of Long Island to protest, CBS2’s Thalia Perez reported. READ MORE: COVID Latest: New York Issues Statewide School Mask Mandate, City Continues Push To Vaccinate Students Before Classes Start Many parents said they hope school districts defy Gov. Kathy Hochul‘s mandate because they say it should be up to them to decide whether their kids wear a mask or not in the classroom. “My child will not be in a mask. My choice,”...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Hundreds Protest COVID Vaccine Mandates Outside New York City Hall

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More than 1,000 people protested the mayor’s COVID vaccine mandates outside City Hall on Wednesday. The rally came just two days after the city announced a new rule requiring all school staff to be vaccinated with no option for testing. Now, the city’s largest police union is threatening to sue if the mandate expands to officers. With signs in hand, more than 1,000 people protested mandatory vaccinations outside City Hall Park on Wednesday. Among them were city employees, MTA train operators and parents. CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code Find NYC Testing Site...

Comments / 0

Community Policy