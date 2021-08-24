Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

Olaf Krans Festival Coming to Galva in September

By Sean Kernan
illinoisnewsnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Olaf Krans Festival is coming to Galva on September 11th, 2021. According to information provided by the Vasa Archives in Bishop Hill, crafters and vendors will be filling Veterans’ Park on Sept. 11 from 11-4 at the Olof Krans Art Festival. All crafters of homemade goods are welcome. Food vendors will be set up on Front Street to provide food for visitors. Local musicians will also be performing in the gazebo. By hosting this festival, the Galva Arts Council and Chamber of Commerce hope to support current and future artists and crafters from the region.

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Festival#Decorative Arts#Performing Arts#The Vasa Archives#Bishop Hill#Olof#The Galva Arts Council#Chamber Of Commerce#Methodist#Lutheran Churches
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Wilmington, DEdelawarebusinessnow.com

Brandywine Festival announces featured artist for September event

Painter Sandy Askey-Adams, who first exhibited at the Brandywine Festival of the Arts in 1982, will be the featured artist at this year’s 60th-anniversary event, set for Sept. 11-12 in the Josephine Gardens of Wilmington’s Brandywine Park. Adams, a resident of Bucks County, PA, who is well known for f...
Milford, MIwhmi.com

Milford Memories Summer Festival Returns Next Weekend

A popular summer festival is returning to the Milford community. After a pandemic hiatus, Milford Memories is returning next Friday, Saturday and Sunday, August 13th - 15th. Some highlights include Art in the Village, a 5K run, basketball and volleyball tournaments, a corn hole tournament, a blind canoe race, kids' activities, and a variety of restaurants and food vendors.
Berlin Heights, OHSandusky Register

PHOTOS: Basket Festival

BERLIN HEIGHTS — The Basket Festival returned to Berlin Heights for its 2021 edition. The Basket Festival started Friday evening and concluded Sunday afternoon following the fire department's pancake breakfast and 5K race. In between, the festival featured a parade, fireworks, live music, food trucks, vendors, games and other attractions.
Escanaba, MIMining Journal

Art festival returns Saturday

ESCANABA — The area’s largest and longest running art festival — the Waterfront Art Festival — will once again be in Ludington Park near the Karas Bandshell Saturday. This art festival, approaching its 50th year at Escanaba’s Ludington Park, features over 40 exhibitors and vendors from all over the Upper Peninsula and beyond. Artists and vendors will display their artwork from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lifestyleksal.com

Festival First Friday: Free Music, Ice Cream

Free live music and free ice cream are on tap this Friday night in preparation and celebration of the upcoming 45th Smoky Hill River Festival. The first Festival First Friday celebration begins at 6:30 this Friday evening at the Eric Stein Sage in Oakdale Park. Minneapolis, Minnesota, based band Good Morning Bedlam will provide the music and Freddy’s Frozen Custard will provide free ice cream sandwiches to the first 175 Festival Friday attendees.
Festivalouterbanksvoice.com

The OBX Arts & Craft Festival returns in September

This annual show features a superb variety of creations from 25 Outer Banks artists whose specialties include painting, pottery, jewelry, photography, glass, collage, wood and more. Admission to the show is free on both days and there is plenty of free parking. In addition to the handcrafted art, you can gather information about two local charities – N.E.S.T. and Beach Food Pantry – that participate in the show. A portion of artists’ entrance fees are donated to the charities. The Dare County Health Department will also be on-site with information about staying safe during Covid.
mahometdaily.com

Mahomet Music Festival Schedule

Despite 18 months of COVID-19 restrictions, the Village of Mahomet is looking forward to hosting the 2021 Mahomet Music Festival Aug. 27 and 28. With an expanded open area next to the Village Administration Building, located at 503 E. Main Street, Mahomet Music Fest will have two stages of music, with national and local artists, to fill up both afternoon and evening hours.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Blueberry festival returns

ELLENVILLE – On Saturday, The Blueberry Festival, sponsored by the Ellenville-Wawarsing Chamber of Commerce, took place to the delight of many. The event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. The annual event goes back several years with the Shawangunk Mountains, or “Ridge” as the locals refer to them,...
Butler, PAbutlerradio.com

Fall Festival Postponed Again

The Butler Fall Festival will not be happening again this year, but organizers are planning two Community Days in its place. “Our goal is to have the festival on Main Street. Since we weren’t able to raise the sponsorships in order to pay the police cost, the insurance, and other costs because everyone is recovering from the pandemic this year, we wanted to do something that promotes the idea of the festival without incurring the massive cost that wasn’t going to be covered,” Butler Fall Festival President Don Shearer said.
Festivalvisitbellevuewa.com

Labor Day Weekend Arts Festival & Marketplace

Downtown Bellevue will be transformed into a premier Arts Festival Marketplace during the upcoming Labor Day Weekend of September 4 – 6, 2021. Live music will be featured throughout the Arts Market Festival weekend. It will range from music around the world, including folk, blues, and flamenco guitar. Bellevue many excellent restaurants will feature weekend offers and specials in addition to the festival food trucks on-site.
Festivaltallahasseemagazine.com

Harvest Wine Festival Giveaway

We are giving away fabulous food and vino on the Emerald Coast. Enter for a chance to win two general admission tickets (a $370 value!) to one of 30A’s must-experience events of the fall season, the Harvest Wine and Food Festival Grand Tasting event in WaterColor’s lovely Cerulean Park on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Atlantic, IAswiowanewssource.com

AtlanticFest Schedule of Events

AtlanticFest, presented by First Whitney Bank & Trust, will be held today in downtown Atlantic. It is an annual festival that serves as a fund-raiser for the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce. “After having to cancel our annual celebration last year, we are so thankful to have so many generous...
Grand Junction, COKJCT8

Wuffstock Music Festival preparations

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Roice-Hurst Humane Society will be hosting its yearly event called Wuffstock Music Festival. The event will feature artists from the 2019 Telluride BlueGrass Festival winning bands:Bowregard, Denver’s Leon and The Revival, and Stray Grass. There will also be food, drinks, and pet adoptions. “So...
Festivalnny360.com

Fulton to host fall festival in October

FULTON - Fulton Block Builders (FBB) and the city of Fulton partner again to organize Fulton’s first fall festival, scheduled from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Oct. 9. They have been working on a variety of collaborative projects over the past year. FBB sponsored the First Annual Porchfest on July 11 and participant Lorrie Poyneer approached Linda Eagan, FBB director about writing a Pride Grant to help with the expenses for a fall festival. After Eagan heard Poyneer’s ideas, she immediately contacted Chris Waldron, Director of Fulton Parks and Recreation. Waldron responded, “Great idea, we discussed it at the special events committee but didn’t have anything concrete planned yet - so let’s partner.”
Newcomerstown, OHTimes Reporter

Newcomerstown festival resumes Saturday

NEWCOMERSTOWN — After missing 2020 due to COVID, the Thomas R. Little Community Fund is returning the Gateway to Fall Festival. This year,the event will be Saturday, Aug. 21, at Cy Young Park. All proceeds benefit the Thomas R. Little Community Fund, which provides scholarships for students, grants for community projects and organizations, and assistance for local families in need.
Festivalkenosha.com

Dairy State Cheese & Beer Festival returning this fall

Mission: To impact the most young people possible, especially those who need us the most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Tickets for the 13th annual Dairy State Cheese & Beer Festival are on sale now. The fest normally occurs in April of each year and...
Festivalvisitmarshallmn.com

Marshall Sounds of Summer Festival

The celebration kicks-off on Thursday August 19th. Stroll the luminaria walk from 5-9pm while listening to live music by Broken Oak, or test your knowledge with Traveling Trivia while tasting the Chili Cook-off!. Friday brings morning yoga on the Library lawn and tours of the new Southview Elementary from 12-3pm....
Alameda County, CAbayareaparent.com

Fun Fall Festivals

Favorite fall festivals have begun to return to the Bay Area, and a couple of county fairs will take place as well. While some events are still on hold until next year, there are plenty of fun ways for your family to spend your weekends in September and beyond. As conditions may change due to COVID-19, make sure to check event websites before heading out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy