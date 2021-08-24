Olaf Krans Festival Coming to Galva in September
The Olaf Krans Festival is coming to Galva on September 11th, 2021. According to information provided by the Vasa Archives in Bishop Hill, crafters and vendors will be filling Veterans’ Park on Sept. 11 from 11-4 at the Olof Krans Art Festival. All crafters of homemade goods are welcome. Food vendors will be set up on Front Street to provide food for visitors. Local musicians will also be performing in the gazebo. By hosting this festival, the Galva Arts Council and Chamber of Commerce hope to support current and future artists and crafters from the region.www.illinoisnewsnow.com
