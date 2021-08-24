Cancel
WellPet Appoints Nneka Rimmer to its Board of Directors

By Pet Business Staff
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWellPet, LLC, the largest North America based independent branded premium natural pet food company, backed by Clearlake Capital Group L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Clearlake"), has appointed Nneka Rimmer to the company's Board of Directors. She joins WellPet with more than 25 years of experience in the branded consumer products industry and specializes in global growth and go-to-market strategies, corporate transformation, leadership development and change management.

Nneka Rimmer, who most recently served as president of global flavors and extracts at McCormick & Company, has been named to the board of directors at WellPet LLC. The seasoned executive brings more than 25 years of experience in the branded consumer products industry to her role guiding the independent premium natural pet food company in its next phase of growth.
